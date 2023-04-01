Luis Enrique optimistic that Paris Saint Germain can get even better

Enrique is hoping his side continues to improve
Enrique is hoping his side continues to improve
Reuters
Paris Saint Germain are top of Ligue 1 and have qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League but there is much more to come from the team, manager Luis Enrique said on Saturday.

A 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday secured a place in the Champions League knockout stage and they have a four-point lead in Ligue 1 with the coach expecting further progress.

"I don't have any doubts that we will be better. All my teams have improved as the months have passed," Luis Enrique told a press conference.

"In February I have no doubt that we will have players back from big injuries, we are open to the transfer window and the chance of bringing in players. So why would I be negative or play the victim? I am an optimist, that is my nature."

PSG finished second in Group F behind Dortmund but the Spaniard is pleased with how they came through a tough group which also included AC Milan and Newcastle United.

"If you look at the team statistics, we are leaders in almost every key aspect, possession, chances, expected goals," Luis Enrique said.

"We are certainly one of the best teams but in the group stage we faced teams that you could face in the last 16, quarter-finals or semi-finals.

"Of course I am optimistic because this wasn't a normal Champions League group. It was the most difficult one in the competition. We have managed to qualify."

MBAPPE UPSET

Mbappe cut a frustrated figure against Dormtund
Profimedia

Kylian Mbappe was visibly upset at PSG's conservative tactics towards the end of the game with Dortmund.

Milan were winning against Newcastle, which meant defeat for PSG would have seen them knocked out of the competition.

Luis Enrique said after the draw that he had told his players to take fewer risks and he sympathised with Mbappe.

"Of course, I understand the players and I understand they are exposed to emotions when they play," he said.

"I'm the coach. It was a big decision with Milan winning 2-1 at Newcastle late on. We can take risks by trying to score again.

"We had to stay fully focused. You can get it wrong in these situations. In this case, my staff and I made a good decision."

On Sunday PSG travel to fourth-placed Lille, who are unbeaten in their last nine league games and topped their Europa Conference League group without losing in their six games.

"I think they're unbeaten since 26 September to be precise," Luis Enrique said of their 2-1 home defeat by Reims.

"I think they've got the second best defence (after Nice). We are playing at their stadium, they are an aggressive team, so it is one of the most difficult games in the league."

PSG lead second-placed Nice, who visit mid-table Le Havre later on Saturday, while Lille are nine points off the pace.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1Mbappe KylianPSGLille
