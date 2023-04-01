PSG keeper Donnarumma gets two-match ban for kicking Le Havre's Casimir

  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  Ligue 1
PSG keeper Donnarumma gets two-match ban for kicking Le Havre's Casimir
PSG keeper Donnarumma gets two-match ban for kicking Le Havre's Casimir
Donnarumma was sent off in the 10th minute
Reuters
Paris St Germain keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has been suspended for two matches over a high challenge that saw him sent off during Sunday's 2-0 win at Le Havre, the French league's governing body said on Wednesday.

The Italy international was sent off in the 10th minute after his mistimed attempt at a high-footed clearance caught Josue Casimir in the head.

Donnarumma will miss the defending champions' Ligue 1 games against Nantes and Lille over the next two weekends but remains eligible for Wednesday's Champions League game at Dortmund.

