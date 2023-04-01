PSG's Marquinhos ruled out of Monaco and Newcastle games with hamstring issue

Marquinhos in action for PSG
Marquinhos in action for PSG
Reuters
Paris St Germain captain Marquinhos (29) will miss his side's league game with Monaco and Champions League match with Newcastle United after suffering a hamstring injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

The defender picked up the injury during Brazil's 1-0 defeat to Argentina in their World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

"Marquinhos will be undergoing treatment for 10 days for a minor injury to his right hamstring," PSG said.

PSG, who lead Ligue 1, will host third-placed Monaco on Friday, and then have a home game with Newcastle in Group F of the Champions League next Tuesday. Borussia Dortmund lead the group, one point ahead of PSG in second.

The French side will also be without Warren Zaire-Emery (17), who is sidelined for the rest of 2023 after suffering an ankle injury while making his debut, and scoring, for France in their 14-0 win over Gibraltar on Saturday.

Ligue 1 standings
Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueLigue 1PSGMarquinhosNewcastle UtdMonacoDortmundZaire-Emery Warren
