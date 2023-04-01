PSG's Marquinhos ruled out of Monaco and Newcastle games with hamstring issue

The defender picked up the injury during Brazil's 1-0 defeat to Argentina in their World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.
"Marquinhos will be undergoing treatment for 10 days for a minor injury to his right hamstring," PSG said.
PSG, who lead Ligue 1, will host third-placed Monaco on Friday, and then have a home game with Newcastle in Group F of the Champions League next Tuesday. Borussia Dortmund lead the group, one point ahead of PSG in second.
The French side will also be without Warren Zaire-Emery (17), who is sidelined for the rest of 2023 after suffering an ankle injury while making his debut, and scoring, for France in their 14-0 win over Gibraltar on Saturday.