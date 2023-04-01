PSG and France wunderkind Warren Zaire-Emery ruled out until January

  PSG and France wunderkind Warren Zaire-Emery ruled out until January
PSG and France wunderkind Warren Zaire-Emery ruled out until January
Promising Paris Saint-Germain youngster Warren Zaire-Emery (17) will be sidelined until the new year with an ankle injury suffered on his France debut last week, the French club announced on Monday.

Midfielder Zaire-Emery left the field in the first half of Friday's 14-0 Euro 2024 qualifying win over Gibraltar after scoring in his first international game.

He will miss two crucial Champions League games against Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund as well as a host of Ligue 1 fixtures.

After playing Metz in the league on December 20th, PSG return to action after a mid-season break with the French Cup on the weekend of January 6th-7th.

"Having suffered a strain of an average severity to his right ankle, Warren Zaire-Emery will continue to undergo treatment until the winter break," PSG said in a statement.

Zaire-Emery has played 15 games for PSG this season, scoring twice and providing five assists in all competitions for the Ligue 1 leaders.

He will also miss France's remaining game in their qualifying campaign in Tuesday's trip to Greece.

The 2018 World Cup winners have already secured their spot in Germany next year.

FootballZaire-Emery WarrenPSGFranceEuroLigue 1
