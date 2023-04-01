10-man PSG extend lead at top of Ligue 1 after downing newcomers Le Havre

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. 10-man PSG extend lead at top of Ligue 1 after downing newcomers Le Havre
10-man PSG extend lead at top of Ligue 1 after downing newcomers Le Havre
Mbappe opened the scoring for PSG
Mbappe opened the scoring for PSG
Profimedia
Propelled by the brilliance of Kylian Mbappé, 10-man Paris Saint-Germain impressively beat newly-promoted Le Havre at the Stade Océane, extending their lead to four points atop the Ligue 1 table and inflicting a first loss on the hosts in six games.

Despite only scoring two goals in their last seven games ahead of kick-off, Le Havre condemned PSG to a nightmarish start. Inside 10 minutes, the visitors were forced into a goalline clearance when Gautier Lloris struck a rebound inside the box before Gianluigi Donnarumma received his marching orders shortly after.

The Italian shot-stopper was forced out of his penalty area, but failed to make a clearance, instead taking out the opposition forward with an ill-timed kick and giving Spanish youngster Arnau Tenas the chance to make his club debut between the sticks.

Donnarumma received his marching orders
Profimedia

The turn of events hardly bothered Kylian Mbappé though, as the PSG superstar first forced Arthur Desmas into a brilliant save, before leaving him helpless with a sleek first-time finish inside the right post - the first goal Les Ciel et Marine have conceded in three games.

The home faithful were then given hope of a comeback as HT approached when Luka Elsner’s men upped the ante and came painfully close to the equaliser via Josué Casimir’s impressive turn and shot, however, he failed to test Tenas in what would be the final presentable chance of the first period.

Tenas was forced into his first save for Les Parisiens soon after the restart, with Le Havre carrying their momentum into the second half as PSG looked like an incomplete team for the first time since being reduced to 10 men.

However, it was Ousmane Dembélé who spurned the chance to double PSG’s lead on the hour mark when his low drive met the outside of the left post on its way out. There was no shortage of action at the other end as Nabil Alloui forced Tenas into a fantastic double save with 10 minutes left to play but Le Havre were ultimately left empty-handed.

Match Stats
Statsperform

Despite putting in a mammoth shift to oust the reigning champions, the hosts saw their longest unbeaten run in the top flight since 1998 end in heartbreaking fashion when Vitinha’s deflected shot went flying above Desmas’ head and into the back of the net.

Only Bayer Leverkusen are now on a longer winning run in the top-five European leagues, with Luis Enrique’s outfit victorious in each of their last seven Ligue 1 games, last tasting an away league defeat back in February last campaign.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Arnau Tenas (Paris Saint-Germain)

See a summary of the game

Mentions
FootballLigue 1PSGLe Havre
Related Articles
Luis Enrique would love to have three forwards like Kylian Mbappe at PSG
Clean sheet kings Nice keep pressure on Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1
Five-star PSG hit their straps in statement win over Ligue 1 title rivals Monaco
Show more
Football
Manchester City and Tottenham share points in another enthralling contest
Bayer Leverkusen's winning streak comes to an end as dogged Dortmund claim 1-1 draw
Football Tracker: Spurs and Man City draw in classic as Leverkusen draw with Dortmund
Updated
Chelsea's roller-coaster rolls on in latest high-scoring thriller
Enzo Fernandez finally off the mark as 10-man Chelsea overcome Brighton
Trent Alexander-Arnold on fire as Liverpool topple Fulham in seven-goal thriller
Arsenal face Liverpool and Newcastle to play Sunderland in FA Cup third round
Updated
Nantes supporter dies after stabbing before Ligue 1 game with Nice
Tottenham go from a shooting star to a meteor approaching harsh reality
Most Read
Football Tracker: Spurs and Man City draw in classic as Leverkusen draw with Dortmund
Junhui Ding to face Ronnie O’Sullivan in UK Championship final
Who's Missing: 18 players ruled out ahead of Newcastle vs Manchester United
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Hossein Vafaei to reach UK Championship final for ninth time

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings