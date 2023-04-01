10-man PSG extend lead at top of Ligue 1 after downing newcomers Le Havre

Propelled by the brilliance of Kylian Mbappé, 10-man Paris Saint-Germain impressively beat newly-promoted Le Havre at the Stade Océane, extending their lead to four points atop the Ligue 1 table and inflicting a first loss on the hosts in six games.

Despite only scoring two goals in their last seven games ahead of kick-off, Le Havre condemned PSG to a nightmarish start. Inside 10 minutes, the visitors were forced into a goalline clearance when Gautier Lloris struck a rebound inside the box before Gianluigi Donnarumma received his marching orders shortly after.

The Italian shot-stopper was forced out of his penalty area, but failed to make a clearance, instead taking out the opposition forward with an ill-timed kick and giving Spanish youngster Arnau Tenas the chance to make his club debut between the sticks.

Donnarumma received his marching orders Profimedia

The turn of events hardly bothered Kylian Mbappé though, as the PSG superstar first forced Arthur Desmas into a brilliant save, before leaving him helpless with a sleek first-time finish inside the right post - the first goal Les Ciel et Marine have conceded in three games.

The home faithful were then given hope of a comeback as HT approached when Luka Elsner’s men upped the ante and came painfully close to the equaliser via Josué Casimir’s impressive turn and shot, however, he failed to test Tenas in what would be the final presentable chance of the first period.

Tenas was forced into his first save for Les Parisiens soon after the restart, with Le Havre carrying their momentum into the second half as PSG looked like an incomplete team for the first time since being reduced to 10 men.

However, it was Ousmane Dembélé who spurned the chance to double PSG’s lead on the hour mark when his low drive met the outside of the left post on its way out. There was no shortage of action at the other end as Nabil Alloui forced Tenas into a fantastic double save with 10 minutes left to play but Le Havre were ultimately left empty-handed.

Match Stats Statsperform

Despite putting in a mammoth shift to oust the reigning champions, the hosts saw their longest unbeaten run in the top flight since 1998 end in heartbreaking fashion when Vitinha’s deflected shot went flying above Desmas’ head and into the back of the net.

Only Bayer Leverkusen are now on a longer winning run in the top-five European leagues, with Luis Enrique’s outfit victorious in each of their last seven Ligue 1 games, last tasting an away league defeat back in February last campaign.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Arnau Tenas (Paris Saint-Germain)

See a summary of the game