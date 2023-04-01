Five-star PSG hit their straps in statement win over Ligue 1 title rivals Monaco

Paris Saint-Germain moved four points clear at the top of Ligue 1 with a thrilling 5-2 win against Monaco at the Parc des Princes - a sixth straight league victory for Luis Enrique’s side.

None of the previous 12 league meetings between the sides had featured a goalless first half, and this clash between the division’s top two scorers always promised action.

Monaco thought they had taken the lead inside the opening quarter-hour through Vanderson, but it was ruled out for offside.

Just a few minutes later, PSG made the early breakthrough, as Philipp Kohn horribly fumbled Ousmane Dembele’s effort into the path of Goncalo Ramos, who tapped home his first goal since September.

Goncalo Ramos opened the scoring AFP

The game was end-to-end, and it was the PSG goalkeeper’s turn this time to make a mistake.

Gianluigi Donnarumma passed straight to Takumi Minamino in an attempt to play out from the back, and the ex-Liverpool man rifled the ball into the back of the net.

However, Monaco’s fragilities away from home - where they had only kept one clean sheet in their previous 11 away league matches - showed again, as Soungoutou Magassa fouled Dembele in the box.

Kylian Mbappe duly obliged to score from the resulting penalty kick - already his 14th Ligue 1 strike this season.

Ousmane Dembele scored a wonderful goal AFP

After being the provider, it was Dembele's turn to get on the scoresheet in the second half, as he finally lashed home his first goal this campaign to put the hosts 3-1 up.

The Parisians had a fourth moments later when Vitinha’s beautiful long-range curler kissed the inside of the post before Folarin Balogun grabbed an immediate consolation to round off a remarkable five-minute goal glut.

In the end, PSG just had too much for Adi Hutter’s team, and even added a fifth deep into stoppage time through Randal Kolo Muani.

As a result, Monaco have won just one of their last six away league matches and now sit six points adrift of PSG at the French summit.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ousmane Dembele (PSG)

