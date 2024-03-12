Luis Enrique saw Ligue 1 as 'an easy league' before taking the PSG job

Luis Enrique has been in charge of PSG since last year

Luis Enrique (53) conceded on Tuesday that before taking over as Paris Saint-Germain coach last year he had viewed Ligue 1 as "an easy league".

"When I didn't know Ligue 1, I thought it was an easy championship. But it's quite the opposite, there is a great individual level, very good coaches," the former Barcelona and Spain manager said on the eve of PSG's French Cup quarter-final against Nice.

"I'm not saying that because I'm in Ligue 1, I'm saying that because I think it. There is a high level of competition... I can say that now that I have experienced it."

The former Barcelona and Real Madrid midfielder took over as PSG coach last year.

The Ligue 1 champions hold a 10-point advantage over second-placed Brest this season and are on course for a 10th title in 12 years.

Luis Enrique said he has "always felt (the) full support" of the club since his "first meeting" with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and other officials.

"The club is trying to implement something different compared to previous coaches, with young players," he continued.

"The idea is that our supporters get behind us. I am having a good time as coach."