Luis Enrique saw Ligue 1 as 'an easy league' before taking the PSG job

"When I didn't know Ligue 1, I thought it was an easy championship. But it's quite the opposite, there is a great individual level, very good coaches," the former Barcelona and Spain manager said on the eve of PSG's French Cup quarter-final against Nice.
"I'm not saying that because I'm in Ligue 1, I'm saying that because I think it. There is a high level of competition... I can say that now that I have experienced it."
The former Barcelona and Real Madrid midfielder took over as PSG coach last year.
The Ligue 1 champions hold a 10-point advantage over second-placed Brest this season and are on course for a 10th title in 12 years.
Luis Enrique said he has "always felt (the) full support" of the club since his "first meeting" with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and other officials.
"The club is trying to implement something different compared to previous coaches, with young players," he continued.
"The idea is that our supporters get behind us. I am having a good time as coach."