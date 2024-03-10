Luis Enrique defends his stuttering PSG team after yet another draw against Reims

Luis Enrique defends his stuttering PSG team after yet another draw against Reims
PSG were held to a third straight draw
PSG were held to a third straight draw
Profimedia
Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique defended his stuttering team after they were held 2-2 by Reims in Ligue 1 on Sunday, a third straight domestic draw which still allowed the reigning champions to go 10 points clear at the top of the table.

Kylian Mbappe was rested at kick-off after scoring both goals in PSG's 2-1 midweek win at Real Sociedad which saw them qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals 4-1 on aggregate.

Without him, PSG fell behind to a Marshall Munetsi goal following an error by Achraf Hakimi.

They hit back and found themselves ahead thanks to a Yunis Abdelhamid own goal and a Goncalo Ramos strike, but Oumar Diakite's goal for Reims ensured a share of the spoils.

Enrique watches on
Profimedia

It was at times a disjointed and error-strewn display from a PSG side showing six changes from their midweek Champions League performance, and Reims were well worth their point.

"I didn't think the team was too relaxed at any point. I thought their mentality was just right," Luis Enrique said of his side's performance.

"I never like to gift goals and the first goal was a big one but otherwise it was all positive.

"We pressed well, we were aggressive. Today we had the chance to go 12 points clear and that is our objective, to win the league as soon as possible and compete in every competition."

