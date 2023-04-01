Nice stun Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain with 3-2 victory in the capital

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Nice stun Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain with 3-2 victory in the capital
Nice stun Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain with 3-2 victory in the capital
Nice move ahead of PSG in the standings with the win
Nice move ahead of PSG in the standings with the win
AFP
Nice overcame Paris Saint-Germain to secure a stunning 3-2 victory in Ligue 1, earning their first league triumph at the Parc des Princes since November 2009 in the process.

An era came to an end as PSG bid farewell to Marco Verratti before kick-off, but Les Aiglons were in no mood to partake in the pleasantries.

Having done well to press their hosts and defend resolutely under pressure, limiting PSG to an audacious attempt from Ousmane Dembele in the 21st minute, Francesco Farioli’s side took the lead when Terem Moffi's shot wrong-footed Gianluigi Donnarumma and nestled in the bottom corner, with help from a deflection off Lucas Hernandez.

After a curling strike from Khephren Thuram was palmed away by Donnarumma, Nice had a lucky escape when Dembele made a complete mess of his shot after running through on goal.

Kylian Mbappe wasn’t as forgiving, meeting Achraf Hakimi’s cutback with a powerful strike that squirmed through Marcin Bulka’s grasp a mere eight minutes after PSG had fallen behind.

Both teams had the chance to go ahead before the break, but Dembele struck wide after Gaetan Laborde’s misplaced pass presented him with an opportunity, while at the other end, Jordan Lotomba fired harmlessly over with the final kick of the half.

For all of PSG’s passing, Moffi showed the merits of good old-fashioned direct play when he raced behind Danilo Pereira to collect Morgan Sanson’s ball forward, jinked his way into some space and played the ball across for Gaetan Laborde to prod home.

Sofiane Diop’s tame attempt wasted a brilliant chance to double Nice’s lead soon after, but Moffi once again silenced the Parc des Princes as he played a one-two with Laborde to break through again, before squaring up Milan Skriniar and sending a pinpoint effort out of Donnarumma’s reach.

Key match stats
Flashscore

Mbappe scored a spectacular second of his own with an acrobatic strike from Randal Kolo Muani’s dinked cross in the 87th minute, but Nice held on to continue their unbeaten start to the season and earn back-to-back victories.

They also jumped above PSG and into second ahead of the other Ligue 1 fixtures over the weekend, as well as inflicting Les Parisiens’ first defeat of the campaign.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Terem Moffi (Nice)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1NiceParis SG
Related Articles
Kylian Mbappe to be available against Nice, says PSG boss Luis Enrique
Lyon reeling after worst start in 57 years as PSG gunning for first win
Italy midfielder Marco Verratti joins Qatar's Al Arabi from Paris Saint-Germain
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Top-of-the-table draw in Bundesliga, Nice shock for PSG
Updated
Late Palacios penalty helps Bayer Leverkusen snatch draw from Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid midfielder De Paul sidelined with leg injury sustained with Argentina
OPINION: With teenage sensation Yamal, Barcelona can finally move out of Messi's shadow
Spain's women players call for more heads to roll after Luis Rubiales exit
Guardiola returns, but City's Grealish, Stones and Kovacic to miss West Ham clash
Tottenham pledge support for embattled striker Richarlison, says Postecoglou
Mikel Arteta hails record signing Declan Rice's quick adaptation at Arsenal
Ten Hag dodges Sancho questions, stresses need for standards at United
Most Read
Kylian Mbappe to be available against Nice, says PSG boss Luis Enrique
Who's missing: Jack Grealish remains doubtful for Manchester City
Djokovic defends Alcaraz's absence from Davis Cup matches
Three Real Madrid youth players arrested over sexual video with minor

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings