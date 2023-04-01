Lionel Messi's Inter Miami beaten by FC Dallas in pre-season friendly

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. MLS
  4. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami beaten by FC Dallas in pre-season friendly
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami beaten by FC Dallas in pre-season friendly
Messi in action for Miami
Messi in action for Miami
AFP
Lionel Messi (36) and Inter Miami slumped to a 1-0 defeat against FC Dallas in a pre-season friendly on Monday before the team set off on a hectic international tour.

After a lacklustre 0-0 draw against El Salvador on Friday, Miami delivered another performance to forget in wet, cold conditions at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

Argentine superstar Messi and former Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets were all substituted after 64 minutes with Miami trailing 1-0.

Messi created a handful of openings during his stint on the pitch, with his best effort a rasping 30-yard volley that was parried by Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes early in the second half.

The World Cup winner almost created an opening goal for Suarez in the first half, but the Uruguayan's volley with the outside of his right boot rolled wide.

Dallas, meanwhile, took the lead through Jesus Ferreira after just three minutes, the US international striker holding off Miami defender Noah Allen before drilling a low, angled shot into the bottom corner past goalkeeper Drake Callender.

Monday's game was the second in a globe-trotting schedule of pre-season friendlies for Miami as they prepare to kick off the new MLS season against Real Salt Lake on February 21st.

Following Monday's game, the Florida club head to Saudi Arabia for a fixture against Al Hilal on January 29th, and then face Al-Nassr on February 1 - a game that should see Messi line up against old rival Cristiano Ronaldo once more.

Miami then travel to Asia to play friendlies against a Hong Kong select team in the Chinese territory on February 4th, before taking on Japanese side Vissel Kobe in Tokyo three days later.

The Herons return to the United States for a final pre-season game against Argentine squad Newell's Old Boys on February 15th.

See the full match stats here.

Mentions
FootballMLSMessi LionelSuarez LuisBusquets SergioInter MiamiFC Dallas
Related Articles
Luis Suarez reunites with Lionel Messi in Miami and targets Copa America
Low-key debut for Suarez as Inter Miami held in El Salvador friendly
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami to kick off 2024 MLS season on February 21st
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Choupo-Moting open to Man Utd move, Wilson linked with Atletico
Updated
Ghana coach Chris Hughton back in firing line as AFCON exit looks imminent
Scoreless draw enough for Brighton to leapfrog Man United into seventh in Premier League
Cape Verde snatch late draw to win Group B ahead of Egypt
Ghana all but out of tournament after stunning Mozambique fightback
Morata wins it for Atletico Madrid as they sneak past Granada
Brighton move above Man Utd after playing out Wolves stalemate
Martinez leaves it late as Inter win third-straight Supercoppa
Jankovic not worried about future with China on verge of Asian Cup exit
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Choupo-Moting open to Man Utd move, Wilson linked with Atletico
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Judd Trump to win World Grand Prix title in Leicester
Guinea team call on fans to tone down celebrations after six people lose lives
Ghana all but out of tournament after stunning Mozambique fightback

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings