Messi the creator as Inter Miami beat Real Salt Lake in MLS opener

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. MLS
  4. Messi the creator as Inter Miami beat Real Salt Lake in MLS opener
Messi the creator as Inter Miami beat Real Salt Lake in MLS opener
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi dribbles with the ball
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi dribbles with the ball
AFP
Lionel Messi (36) created both goals as Inter Miami made a winning start to the new Major League Soccer season with a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.

The Argentine World Cup winner, who played the entire game, put aside any concerns about his early season fitness with an excellent performance for the bookmakers' title favourites.

"He looked loose, fine and showed a lot of speed," coach Gerardo Martino said of Messi, who missed the back end of last season for Miami with injuries and was also sidelined for part of the pre-season.

The other three members of Miami's former Barcelona quartet, debutant Luis Suarez, midfielder Sergio Busquets and left-back Jordi Alba, all started in front of a capacity crowd.

Against a cautious Salt Lake side, Messi went close to opening the scoring in the 18th minute with a curling free-kick from 30 yards out which was headed off the line by Justen Glad.

He then brought huge cheers from the crowd when, on the edge of the box, his route was blocked by a player down on the floor, but he chipped the ball over him and let loose a shot which was blocked.

But Miami got in front when Spaniard Busquets found Messi and the eight-times Ballon d'Or winner cleverly slipped the ball through to Finnish forward Robert Taylor, whose low shot beat RSL keeper Zac MacMath.

The goalkeeper should have kept the effort out but it was a goal which forced the visitors to open up after the interval and their more aggressive approach caused Inter some problems.

Match stats
Flashscore

Cristian Arango blasted a half-chance high over the bar for Salt Lake and then, after Busquets sloppily gave the ball away, Andres Gomez burst goalwards but the Colombian winger fired wide.

The Utah side should have made more of the space they found as Miami struggled in the early stages of the second half but paid the price for a lack of precision.

Sensing his team needed another goal or two to make sure of the points, Messi upped his work rate and began to take control of the game. Dropping deeper to collect the ball, he launched several attacks with his own swift bursts forward allied with his trademark close control.

The 36-year-old weaved down the inside left channel to find space for a cross to the back post to Julian Gressel but the German put his effort wide from the tight angle.

Then Messi burst again from deep and found Suarez who picked out Diego Gomez and the Paraguayan midfielder buried his shot low into the far corner to make it 2-0.

That trio almost combined again for a third with Messi slipping to Gomez who then served Suarez but the Uruguayan's effort was saved by the outstretched leg of MacMath.

A solid start

Martino was delighted to see two of the lesser heralded members of his cast on target.

"This is what should happen with a team. Normally Luis and Leo would be the ones most associated with the goal, but the fact that Robert and Diego have converted and (Messi and Suarez) have been the assistants is always a positive thing," he said.

The former Argentina, Mexico and Barcelona coach said he was sure that Messi and Suarez would be able to recapture some of the magic they had shown during their seasons at the Camp Nou.

"They know each other so well but we have to find that partnership that worked already in Barcelona," he said.

For Taylor, who enjoyed a rich spell of form immediately after Messi joined the club and was a key part of the team which won the Leagues Cup, it was a positive opening to the campaign.

"It's the start we wanted, I mean, there's still some things that we need to work on. Obviously, it's the first game of the season, but the positive thing is the three points and we'll build on this," he said.

Inter Miami return to action on Sunday at Los Angeles Galaxy.

Mentions
FootballMLSMessi LionelInter MiamiReal Salt Lake
Related Articles
Lionel Messi again in spotlight ahead of first full MLS season
MLS Players Association urge quick end to referee lockout
Messi misses Inter Miami's Hong Kong friendly as organisers face funding cut
Show more
Football
EXCLUSIVE: Shakhtar star Sudakov expects to 'give everything' against Marseille
Pepe and Lamine Yamal break Champions League knockout-stage age records
All change please: Which managers are in and out at Europe's top clubs
Spanish court hands Dani Alves four-and-a-half year prison sentence over sexual assault
Updated
Champions League Best XI: A perfect performance from De Bruyne, Mbappe delivers
Barcelona manager Xavi feeling 'a bit better' after first-leg draw with Napoli
Klopp drew inspiration from Barcelona comeback in Liverpool's Luton win
Lack of Champions League experience cost Arsenal, says Arteta of Porto defeat
Fiorentina winger Christian Kouame in hospital after suffering with malaria
Most Read
Ronaldo scores as Al Nassr progress in Asian Champions League, Yokohama F. Marinos through
Jim Ratcliffe plans to knock 'enemies' Manchester City and Liverpool 'off their perch'
Last-gasp Porto goal sees Arsenal lose first leg of Champions League tie
Carlos Alcaraz gives positive injury update following Rio retirement

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings