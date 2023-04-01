Montreal midfielder Miljevic has contract terminated by MLS after investigation

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. MLS
  4. Montreal midfielder Miljevic has contract terminated by MLS after investigation
Montreal midfielder Miljevic has contract terminated by MLS after investigation
Matko Miljevic has made eight appearances for Montreal in MLS this season
Matko Miljevic has made eight appearances for Montreal in MLS this season
Reuters
CF Montreal midfielder Matko Miljevic's (22) contract was terminated by Major League Soccer on Monday for "conduct detrimental to the league" and for violating his standard player agreement.

The decision by MLS follows media reports last week that Miljevic was suspended from a Quebec indoor amateur league for striking another player after a heated exchange.

Miljevic had allegedly used a false name to play three games in the amateur league, which is a violation of his MLS contract.

"Following an investigation, Major League Soccer has terminated the contract of CF Montreal midfielder Matko Miljevic for engaging in conduct detrimental to the league and violating his Standard Player Agreement," MLS said in a news release.

CF Montreal and Miljevic were not available to comment.

Miljevic, born in Miami to Argentine parents of Croatian descent, originally joined CF Montreal in August 2021 after leaving Argentine top-flight side Argentinos Juniors.

In 2023, Miljevic saw limited action with Montreal and recorded one assist in 124 minutes across eight games.

Mentions
FootballMLSMiljevic MatkoCF MontrealArgentinos Jrs
Related Articles
Lionel Messi's absence felt as Inter Miami crushed by Atlanta United
Messi assists in Miami win over champions LAFC
Messi goes to Hollywood as Miami seek to close play-off gap
Show more
Football
Late header salvages draw for Neymar's Al Hilal in Asian Champions League
Football Tracker: Girona beat Granada in six-goal thriller as Draxler heads to Qatar
Updated
Superb Hudson-Odoi strike earns Forest point against 10-man Burnley
Spain's women players say their national team boycott remains despite call-ups
Newcastle's Sandro Tonali ready for emotional return to former club AC Milan
Lazio boss Sarri wants fast start on Champions League return against Atletico
Germany's Draxler joins Qatar's Al Ahli from PSG in two-year deal
New Spain coach Tome unveils women's team with World Cup winners despite boycott
Updated
Spanish court throws out Luis Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit
Most Read
Champions League: Can anyone topple favourites Manchester City?
Crowds hail Al Nassr and Ronaldo's arrival in Iran ahead of AFC Champions League match
Football Tracker: Girona beat Granada in six-goal thriller as Draxler heads to Qatar
Real Madrid come back against Real Sociedad to continue perfect start in LaLiga

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings