Manchester City manager Guardiola senses repeat of 2021-22 final day chaos

Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola pushing team on against Tottenham
Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola pushing team on against TottenhamReuters
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he expects another nail-biting finale to the Premier League season, similar to the 2021-22 campaign where his club nearly lost the title on the final day before late goals secured the trophy.

City are two points ahead of Arsenal heading into Sunday's final round of fixtures and can secure a fourth title in as many seasons if they beat West Ham United at home.

City pipped Liverpool to the title by one point in May 2022 but Guardiola's side made things difficult for themselves when they went 2-0 down to Aston Villa at home before they eventually won 3-2 to deny the Merseyside club the crown.

"I have the feeling it will be (like the) Aston Villa (game) again. We would like to be 3-0 up after 10 minutes but it's not going to happen. I've seen enough (of West Ham's matches)," Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

"I'm ready for it to be a tough, tough game. I want to put in the minds of my players, 'Look at Tottenham, how they fight for every ball, the aggression they had.' I didn't have any doubts about that.

"The 11 players of West Ham will be ready to beat us. Like Aston Villa, two seasons ago, they didn't play for anything but I know what happened. Ourselves and our people have to be ready from the first minute, to be with us and do it together."

Premier League top five
Premier League top fiveFlashscore

Arsenal ran out of steam last season to finish in second place but Guardiola does not expect the north London side, managed by his former assistant Mikel Arteta, to slip up when they face Everton at home.

"At that moment, the destiny is in our hands. But if you are waiting for them to drop points again, you are wrong," Guardiola said.

"If you are thinking Arsenal is going to lose at Old Trafford (against Manchester United), forget about it. If you are thinking Everton are going do something (on Sunday), forget about it.

"This is not going to happen. We did what we had to do in Crystal Palace, against Wolves, Fulham, Spurs and now we have the last one. So they (players) know it's win otherwise, Arsenal will be champions."

Manchester City vs West Ham head-to-head record
Manchester City vs West Ham head-to-head recordFlashscore

The match will also be David Moyes's last game in charge of West Ham and Guardiola said he does not expect the veteran manager to retire.

"He will be back, that is my feeling. He cannot be at home," Guardiola said. "My first game was against Sunderland and David Moyes was there. Now, an important game, he will be there again.

"It's always an honour to see him. He is a lovely person and his experience speaks for itself. But he will do what he can to beat us."

