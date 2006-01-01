Reaction to Germany's thrashing of Scotland in goal-heavy Euro 2024 opener

Here we have some reactions from Friday's Euro 2024 opening game from the German and Scottish players. Germany beat 10-man Scotland 5-1, with goals from Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz, Niclas Fullkrug and Emre Can for Germany, and an own goal by Antonio Rudiger for the Scots.

Germany striker Fullkrug, speaking to ZDF said: "In the beginning, we needed a few minutes to get into the game, it was a big game for us. Then we got better and better in possession, we got confidence we did not let up after each goal.

"We kept at it, hungry and greedy, it was a fully deserved win against a team who had a player less."

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, speaking to ZDF: "In the first 20 minutes we were impressive. We scored two early goals and overall we were very focused and concentrated."

Julian Naglesmann speaking after win Flashscore, Profimedia

Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, speaking to ZDF: "We played with a lot of intensity, we played in the right spaces, we took some risks and that is why we scored. We played a really good first half and we were up 3-0.

"That is how we wanted to start. I had a good feeling before the game and luckily I was right. The start is what we wanted, but still, the goal we conceded showed that all teams have quality, and if you don't pay attention you will be punished."

Scotland captain Andy Robertson, speaking to ITV: "First half, we just got it all wrong really, didn't show up, weren't aggressive enough, and we let good players get on the ball. Second half, we're down to 10 men and I thought the lads dug in really well.

"We're so well backed over here, today was hugely disappointing. We have to bounce back quickly because there was lots wrong here and it’s a quick turnaround now. Maybe it's a reminder of how tough this tournament is."