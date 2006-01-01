How recent host nations have fared in European Championship openers

Dimitri Payet celebrates after scoring France's second goal during their Euro 2016 opener against Romania

The countdown to Euro 2024 is nearly up with Germany ready to welcome some of the continent's best.

They will be looking for a positive start when they face Scotland in the competition's opening game in Munich on Friday.

But the curtain-raiser has often been a tricky fixture for host nations with plenty of spoilers being thrown up in the past.

Flashscore takes a look back at the opening games of the last five Euro campaigns to see how each host has got on.

Euro 2004 - Portugal 1-2 Greece

A strong argument for one of the biggest shocks of all time came at Euro 2004 when hosts Portugal were taken down by Greece, both in the opening and final game.

The Greeks laid down a marker early on in Porto before Angelos Basinas put them two up, with a then-19-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo converting a late penalty for a consolation.

Greece repeated the trick in Lisbon to win the final 1-0, which left Ronaldo in tears on the pitch.

Euro 2008 - Switzerland 0-1 Czech Republic

Euro 2008 was co-hosted by Austria and Switzerland with the latter tasked with opening the tournament.

But they got off on the wrong foot, dropping to a 1-0 defeat to the Czech Republic with Vaclav Sverkos grabbing the lone goal.

Switzerland alongside Austria failed to get out of their respective groups, while Spain lifted the trophy in Vienna with a 1-0 win over Germany.

Euro 2012 - Poland 1-1 Greece

Back-to-back co-hosted tournaments saw Poland and Ukraine - both first-time hosts - hold Euro 2012.

Poland got things underway in Warsaw in an eventful 1-1 draw against Greece, which saw both teams have a man sent off.

Robert Lewandowski headed in the opener in the first half before Dimitris Salpingidis netted an equaliser in the second.

Spain were victorious in the final again after thrashing Italy 4-0 in Kyiv, becoming the first nation to retain the title.

Euro 2016 - France 2-1 Romania

France were the hosts of Euro 2016 and their glistening squad were pushed all the way for an eventual winner in the opener against Romania.

Olivier Giroud broke the deadlock with a header before a Bogdan Stancu penalty levelled things up.

It looked to be heading towards a draw in Paris, but Dimitri Payet came up with a wonderful strike in the 89th minute to give Les Blues' a 2-1 win.

France reached the final but were dealt a blow in extra time to Portugal, who snatched a narrow 1-0 win.

Euro 2020 - Turkey 0-3 Italy

Euro 2020 stood as the 60th anniversary of the European Championships, which was celebrated with 11 hosts across 11 different cities.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic affected the tournament's operation, pushing it back a year into 2021 in front of limited crowds.

Such was the case at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome which hosted Italy's comfortable 3-0 win over Turkey.

The Italians went all the way to win the trophy, defeating England on penalties at Wembley after the match was drawn 1-1.