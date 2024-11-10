EXCLUSIVE: Boboye resigns as Sunshine Stars coach citing management interference

Former Nigeria international Kennedy Boboye (50) has announced his resignation as head coach of Nigeria Professional Football League club Sunshine Stars.

The decision was made official following Sunday’s league match against Heartland, where the Owena Whales fell 1-0 to Emmanuel Amuneke’s men at the Dan Anyiam Stadium.

The two-time Nigerian top-flight winning coach stated that the decision was driven by continuous interference from club management, which has greatly impeded his ability to achieve his goals.

Boboye had disclosed his decision to step down to journalist Shina Oludare five days before the clash with the five-time African champions, the Naze Millionaires.

"I want to inform you that I will be stepping down as Sunshine Stars coach after Sunday’s NPFL match against Heartland. My decision is final, and I have no regrets about taking this step,” said Boboye.

“When I returned to this team, I was assured I’d have the freedom to make independent decisions, but that hasn’t been the case. Thankfully, I was still able to help the team avoid relegation.

“This season, my role became increasingly difficult as club executives - who lack technical coaching experience - began overstepping by directing my backroom staff on player selection decisions. When Sunshine Stars lose, they are the first to assign blame.

“If I had faced this kind of interference at my previous clubs, I doubt I would have won the NPFL title twice. I wish them all the best moving forward.”

Following a series of investigations, it appears that Bamidele Ologunloluwa, the Executive Chairman of the Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA), plays a significant role in influencing player selection and transfer decisions.

Before the game against Heartland, he had issued strict instructions to the technical crew on who should start in the "must-win" match.

In a leaked WhatsApp message, he stated, “The Heartland match is a must-win. No excuses at all. Drop Iwundu Dozie, drop Sodiq Ibrahim - they have nothing to offer and are not part of the team. This is my position, and I stand on it.”

The statement, expected to be submitted to the Ondo State Football Agency, reads as follows, according to details provided to Flashscore.com.

“I am writing to formally announce my resignation as Head Coach of Sunshine FC. Serving this organization has been both an honour and a privilege, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the success of the team for a second spell.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation for the trust and support you have extended to me throughout my tenure, especially during our battle against relegation last season. I am proud of what we have achieved together, and I remain hopeful for the team’s continued progress and accomplishments.

“Additionally, I wish to thank the State Governor, the board of directors, the management team, and the people of Ondo State for their unwavering support and the opportunities provided to me during my time here.

“I am confident that under the guidance of a new coach, the team will continue to thrive and excel. Wishing Sunshine FC and everyone involved nothing but success in the future.”

After an unremarkable first stint with Sunshine Stars in 2015, Boboye went on to achieve notable success, leading Plateau United and Akwa United to NPFL titles.

Due to his accomplishments in the NPFL, he was subsequently appointed to coach Nigeria’s U23, Nigeria’s B team, and also served with the senior national team on several occasions.

Nevertheless, he was reappointed for a second stint in the 2023/24 season to help his home team avoid relegation to the Nigeria National League after the dismissal of Edith Agoye.