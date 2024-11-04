EXCLUSIVE: Kano Pillars' Abdallah urges inclusion of in-form Musa in Nigeria’s CHAN squad

Head coach of Kano Pillars Usman Abdallah (50) has called on the inclusion of Ahmed Musa (32) in Nigeria’s African Nations Championship squad.

After his contract was terminated by Turkish Super Lig team Sivasspor, the winger returned to his boyhood club for a third stint, joining up once again with his international teammate Shehu Abdullahi.

At Pillars, Musa has revived his career with standout performances, scoring four goals in three games. His latest goal contributed to a 2-1 victory over former champions Plateau United at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Sunday.

In an interview with Flashscore.com, coach Abdallah advocated for the inclusion of the former Leicester City and CSKA Moscow star in the country’s B team, emphasizing that his experience would be crucial in the upcoming qualifiers against Ghana.

"Technically, he’s eligible to play for the CHAN team now that he’s a locally based player. Whether he chooses to participate, however, is a different matter,” said the former Nigeria assistant coach.

"The CHAN team consists primarily of players from the local league, and Musa's experience would be invaluable to the squad, as the strength of the CHAN team reflects the quality of the Nigerian league.

"Even if he’s not part of the squad, with the way things are progressing in the NPFL, we’ll still build a very strong team."

The African Nations Championship (CHAN) is a CAF tournament specifically created for players participating in their home country’s domestic leagues, aimed at highlighting each nation’s homegrown talent.

Before the league match against Plateau United, coach Abdallah described the return of Musa and Shehu Abdullahi to the NPFL as a "revolution for Nigerian football."

He stated: "This is a welcome development for just for Kano Pillars but also for the Nigeria Professional Football League, because it has risen the standard of the league and this will also encourage players of the senior national team to return home so that we raise the quality and improve the local players at home.

"As you can see, 95% of the current Super Eagles squad are composed of foreign-based professionals and you see the ones playing at home are sometimes not called upon, unlike what we have in North and Southern African countries.

"I will say their coming is a revolution for Nigerian football that will open the door to see and follow up so that our league can be very competitive again and where it used to be in Africa."

A recent trend in Nigerian football has seen former internationals and players currently competing abroad return to the NPFL in various roles. Arsenal legend Nwankwo Kanu serves as the chairman of Enyimba, while notable figures such as Finidi George, Emmanuel Amuneke, and Daniel Amokachi have taken on positions at Rivers United, Heartland, and Lobi Stars, respectively.

According to Abdallah, this is the path forward for the league's development: "Education is crucial because modern football relies heavily on knowledge. In the 21st century, everything revolves around understanding, so it’s essential to enhance the skills of our coaches," he added.

"I’m pleased with this season’s league because nearly all the top coaches and former internationals have returned. The likes of Finidi (George), (Emmanuel) Amuneke, Imama (Amapakabo), (Daniel) Amokachi, and my humble self.

"Everyone has returned now because the league is no longer just about competition; it's focused on improving its quality.

"We need to elevate our standards, as football today is driven by knowledge. I’m pleased to see this progress in our coaching."

Kano Pillars are considered favourites to win the league title, yet they currently sit in eighth place, having earned 14 points from 10 matches. Despite this, the coach dismisses any claims that he is under pressure.

He continued: "I am not feeling any pressure to succeed at Kano Pillars. The fans are eager for the club’s pride to return, and everyone is committed to ensuring we’re at the top.

"I am keen to perform well, and I assure you that I haven’t experienced that level of pressure yet because we’re not doing poorly at the moment."

Kano Pillars' next match is an away game against Bendel Insurance at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Saturday.