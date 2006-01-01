Advertisement
  4. Canada legend Christine Sinclair named co-owner of NSL's Vancouver Rise

Portland Thorns FC forward Christine Sinclair will retire at the end of the season
Portland Thorns FC forward Christine Sinclair will retire at the end of the season
Canadian Christine Sinclair (41), the world's top international goal scorer among women and men, has joined the ownership group of Vancouver Rise FC ahead of the inaugural Northern Super League season, the club announced on Monday.

Sinclair, who said last month that she will retire from professional football in November after 12 seasons with Portland Thorns of the National Women's Soccer League, joins majority owner Greg Kerfoot on Vancouver Rise's ownership team.

"I want every little girl in British Columbia and Canada to be inspired to play or coach or manage - see the opportunity for women in sport," Sinclair said in a news release.

"I'm so excited to be a part of this movement, and to be able to share my passion to help this club grow."

Canada's first professional women's league will debut in April 2025 with franchises in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax.

Sinclair, whose 190 international goals is the most among both men and women, retired from the Canadian national team last December.

Portland, who wrap up their regular season on November 1st, are currently sitting in a playoff spot.

The club plans to celebrate and honour Sinclair, who helped the Thorns win the inaugural NWSL championship in 2013 before adding additional titles in 2017 and 2022, during the November 1st regular-season finale.

