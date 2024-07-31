When is the Olympics match between Japan and Nigeria? Everything you need to know

Nigeria's players gather before their Group C clash against Spain

Nigeria face Japan knowing that a convincing victory could hand them a place in the quarter-finals of the 2024 Olympics.

The Super Falcons made a shaky start to the Paris Games losing 1-0 to Brazil in their opening fixture. They followed it up with a narrow defeat to reigning world champions, Spain in Nantes.

With the keenly-contested encounter looking to end in a decisive result, the Europeans got the desired victory courtesy of Alexia Putellas’ late strike.

For the Japanese, they shook off their loss to Spain to silence Brazil 2-1. Although they occupy the second spot in Group C, the Asians need just a point against the Africans to secure their place in the last eight.

Group C standings Flashscore

Determined to build on their two games so far in France, Randy Waldrum’s ladies would be going a step further to upset the Nadeshiko who were runners-up at the London 2012 Olympics.

Both last met in a friendly match played in 2022 with Japan securing a 2-0 triumph courtesy of a second-half brace from Mina Tanaka at the Noevir Stadium in Kobe.

When is the game?

The match between Japan and Nigeria is scheduled for 18:00 (West African Time) (17:00 CET) on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

What channels can I watch the game on?

SuperSport, FIFA, AfroSport

Nigeria Squad

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC); Tochukwu Oluehi (Shualat Alsharqia FC, Saudi Arabia)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachuca Club de Futbol, Mexico); Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Nicole Payne (Portland Thorns FC, USA); Chidinma Okeke (Mynavi Sendai Ladies, Japan)

Midfielders: Deborah Abiodun (University of Pittsburgh, USA); Halimatu Ayinde (FC Rosengard, Sweden); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Jennifer Echegini (Juventus Ladies, Italy); Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain)

Forwards: Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid FC, Spain); Esther Okoronkwo (Changchun FC, China); Asisat Oshoala (Bay FC, USA); Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, USA); Chiwendu Ihezuo (Pachuca Club de Futbol, Mexico); Chinonyerem Macleans (Lokomotiv Moscow, Russia)

Alternate Players: Jumoke Alani (Nasarawa Amazons); Ifeoma Onumonu (Utah Royals, USA); Gift Monday (Costa Adeje Tenerife Egatesa, Spain); Morufa Ademola (Rivers Angels)

Japan Squad

Goalkeepers: Ayaka Yamashita (INAC Kobe Leonessa), Chika Hirao (Albirex Niigata)

Defenders: NAC Kobe Leonessa), Hana Takahashi (Urawa Reds), Toko Koga (Feyenoord)

Midfielders: Kiko Seike (Urawa Reds), Yui Hasegawa (Manchester City), Honoka Hayashi (West Ham), Fuka Nagano (Liverpool), Hinata Miyazawa (Manchester United), Aoba Fujino (Tokyo Verdy Beleza), Momoko Tanikawa (Rosengard)

Forwards: Mina Tanaka (INAC Kobe Leonessa), Riko Ueki (West Ham), Maika Hamano (Chelsea)

Where is the clash of the titans?

Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes

General view inside the Stade de la Beaujoire prior to the Women's group C match between Spain and Nigeria AFP

Named after Louis Fonteneau, this stadium is the home of Ligue 1 club FC Nantes and can accommodate 35,322 spectators.

The stadium was inaugurated on May 8, 1984 while the first match was between FC Nantes and Romania's senior national team.

The France national football team have played here on five occasions, most recently in 2019 where they played a friendly match against Bolivia.

Who will officiate the game?

Emikar Calderas from Venezuela will officiate this fixture while she will be assisted by her compatriot Migdalia Rodriguez and Colombia’s Mary Blanco as assistant referee one and assistant referee two respectively. Jamaica’s Odette Hamilton will serve as fourth official with Nicaragua’s Tatiana Guzman and Mexico’s Guillermo Pacheco in charge of VAR.