  4. Anthony Taylor not picked to referee after being subjected to online abuse

Anthony Taylor not picked to referee after being subjected to online abuse

Taylor issued a Premier League record 14 yellow cards last weekend
Taylor issued a Premier League record 14 yellow cards last weekendAction Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge
Anthony Taylor (45) will not referee a Premier League match this weekend after being subjected to abuse on social media following Chelsea's 1-0 win away at Bournemouth, with the English top flight now investigating.

The Englishman issued a Premier League record of 14 yellow cards during Saturday's clash, eight of them to Chelsea players.

A spokesperson for the referees' body, PGMOL, told Reuters on Tuesday that Taylor would act as the fourth official on two occasions this weekend after he was subjected to abuse on social media.

He will officiate when Southampton host Ipswich on Saturday and Brighton welcome Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

