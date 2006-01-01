Advertisement
Aston Villa boss Emery in selection dilemma over Watkins and Duran

Jhon Duran has impressed at Villa
Jhon Duran has impressed at VillaAction Images via Reuters / Craig Brough
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery said he is yet to decide on who will start up front in Saturday's game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Jhon Duran (20) offering competition for established striker Ollie Watkins (28) with his form in recent games.

Duran has scored three goals in the opening four Premier League matches - all of them after he came on as a second-half substitute.

The Colombia international has made a name for himself as an impact substitute with seven of his eight top-flight goals since his debut in 2023 coming from the bench.

"The process is going up. Two years ago, he arrived and it was not easy for him to compete with Watkins. It was difficult but he had moments to play and did things like he is doing now," Emery told reporters.

"His talent is there and he is getting better, playing more and feeling confident. Respect another teammate and be a good impact player for us.

"He is close to playing in the starting 11 and has to understand in his process how he can manage to play with Watkins, both on the pitch."

Emery did not put a time scale on Duran's inclusion in the starting lineup and with Watkins "100% available" for their home game after shaking off an ankle problem, the Villa boss said he has not decided which striker will start.

"As a striker, he (Duran) is helping us score goals and making a good impact but the idea is to play in the starting 11," Emery said.

"I don't know (if he will start) tomorrow or Tuesday or next weekend, but he is close and ready to play and add more minutes to play with us.

"(He might) play with Watkins, play together, play alone. We have a very good player and his commitment now is getting better. I think after a difficult summer he is 100% focused here. I think everything now is going like we want."

Villa are fifth with nine points after four games while Wolves are 18th in the relegation zone with one point.

Follow the Premier League with Flashscore.

