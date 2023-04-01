Aston Villa on the verge of signing centre-back Pau Torres from Villarreal

It's not yet official, but it is all agreed. Pau Torres (26) will leave Villarreal, after spending his entire career thus far contracted to the club, to join Aston Villa in a deal worth around £35 million.

Unai Emery and his coaching staff, alongside new arrival Monchi, were in agreement that Torres was the right man to come into defence.

They convinced Villa's owners, Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris and American Wesley Edens, to make such a significant investment.

Pau Torres, in a match against Valencia. @pauttorres

Torres has a clause of around £56 million in his contract, but with only one year left on his deal, Villarreal knew it was the time to sell to avoid losing the defender for nothing next summer.

The player also has a great relationship with his boyhood club and the fans; the Yellow Submarine didn't intend to impede his desire to leave, as long as the deal is fair.

In the last four seasons, Torres has made 166 appearances for Villarreal, scoring 12 goals. He has also been capped 23 times by the Spanish national team.

Pau Torres has made 34 appearances in LaLiga this season. Flashscore

Two seasons ago, Torres and his entourage discussed the possibility of a transfer to Tottenham, but it didn't materialise.

Now, the Villarreal-born player has decided that it is time to make his move to the Premier League.