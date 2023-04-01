Aston Villa agree to sign midfielder Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans spent four years at the King Power Stadium
Youri Tielemans spent four years at the King Power Stadium
Reuters
Midfielder Youri Tielemans (26) will join Aston Villa next season, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

After the expiration of his contract with Leicester City, the Belgium international is set to join the club on July 1st.

Leicester's relegation last season prompted Tielemans to seek a new opportunity and he becomes Villa's first signing of the summer transfer window.

Tielemans attained hero status at the King Power Stadium in 2021 by scoring the winning goal in the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Having started his career at Belgian side Anderlecht, Tielemans moved to AS Monaco in 2017 before joining Leicester two years later.

Villa finished seventh in the Premier League last season, earning them a spot in the Europa Conference League.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTielemans YouriAston VillaLeicesterTransfer News
