Bayern Munich make 70 million euro offer for Tottenham striker Harry Kane

German champions Bayern Munich have made an opening offer for Tottenham's Harry Kane (29) in their search for a new striker. Several media outlets, including The Athletic, reported on Tuesday that the Munich club had offered 70 million euros plus bonuses for the England captain.

However, reports also state that Tottenham will reject the offer and only be willing to talk should Bayern offer 100 million euros.

Desire for titles

Harry Kane is Bayern's preferred solution for the vacant number nine position. At Tottenham, he has just one year left on his deal, and an extension seems unlikely at present.

Club boss Daniel Levy seems to be weighing up whether to let Kane move this summer. According to English media reports, Kane would like to finally collect some trophies to go alongside his personal achievements.

At Tottenham, he has won the Premier League Golden Boot three times, become the club's record scorer, while also climbing to second on the list of all-time Premier League scorers. However, he has yet to take home any silverware.

But that would almost definitely change at Bayern. According to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg, Kane himself wants a move to Germany.

Recently, Kane has also been the subject of speculation about a possible move to Manchester United or Real Madrid. Kane scored 30 goals in the Premier League last season, only Manchester City's Erling Haaland (36) scored more often.