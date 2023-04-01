Brentford forwards can do the job in Ivan Toney's absence, says Thomas Frank

Brentford forwards can do the job in Ivan Toney's absence, says Thomas Frank
Brentford manager Thomas Frank applauding the supporters after the draw against Spurs
Brentford's 2-2 home draw against Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League opener on Sunday showed there was no need to sign a replacement for suspended England striker Ivan Toney (27), manager Thomas Frank said.

Toney, the third top scorer in the Premier League last season after Manchester City's Erling Haaland and Tottenham's now departed Harry Kane, is banned until January for breaching Football Association (FA) betting rules.

In his absence, Brentford started the season by coming from behind against Spurs and taking the lead before ending up with a draw.

Bryan Mbeumo scored from the penalty spot, and later missed a great chance in first-half stoppage time, before Yoane Wissa put them in front.

"There's been quite a few questions from you guys in the end of last season and this season 'will we buy a striker?' and I've said no," Frank told reporters at the Community Stadium.

"No, no, no, no and no because we believe that the forward players we have will provide enough goals.

"Bryan and Wissa showed it last season and I'm so glad that they showed it again today."

Tottenham were also adapting to life without their top scorer after Kane's move to Bayern Munich was sealed on Saturday, a switch that hogged the headlines ahead of Sunday's game.

Brazil forward Richarlison was handed the main target role but struggled to make an impact with only 16 touches of the ball in the first half despite Spurs having more of the possession.

Frank said he would not have set up his team any differently if Kane had been playing.

"Our game plan is our game plan with the things we believe in," he said.

New Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou recognised there could have been more bite in attack but said it would come together with time.

"It's no secret, we're trying to change the way we play. The players are taking lots of information on board in training, so this is a starting point. We need to use this as a basis to keep improving," he said.

"We could have been more creative - part of that front third is about having the players play with more freedom. At the moment they're still in learning mode. It'll happen, we've got dangerous players."

