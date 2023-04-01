Ange Postecoglou says Spurs showed 'there is hope after Kane' after Brentford draw

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Ange Postecoglou says Spurs showed 'there is hope after Kane' after Brentford draw
Ange Postecoglou says Spurs showed 'there is hope after Kane' after Brentford draw
Head Coach Ange Postecoglou (R) and his players applaud fans after the match
Head Coach Ange Postecoglou (R) and his players applaud fans after the match
AFP
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou said his side gave supporters reason to believe despite the departure of Harry Kane (30) after his first taste of Premier League action ended in a 2-2 draw at Brentford.

Spurs' all-time record goalscorer Kane joined Bayern Munich just 24 hours before Tottenham got their season underway on Sunday.

Scoring was not the problem for the visitors in Postecoglou's first competitive match in charge as defenders Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal struck early and late in the first half.

But in between times, Tottenham's defensive frailties were exposed as Brentford equalised through Bryan Mbeumo's penalty and then went in front thanks to Yoane Wissa's deflected effort.

Tottenham Hotspur's Brazilian defender #12 Emerson Royal celebrates in front of fans
AFP

"It is either an impediment to you or an opportunity," said Postecoglou of Kane's exit.

"Harry Kane was massive figure for this club for a long time and will continue to be whether he is in the building or not.

"We wanted to go out and give our supporters some hope and belief in the team. I thought they did that today."

Postecoglou took the decision to remove Romero shortly after he had opened the scoring on 11 minutes due to suspected concussion despite protests from the Argentine centre-back.

Tottenham Hotspur's Brazilian defender #12 Emerson Royal celebrates in front of fans
AFP

The Australian coach said he had no regrets over that decision, but criticised the fact it did not count as a concussion substitute due to the wrong form being given to the fourth official.

Premier League sides are allowed two extra substitutions, on top of their allocated five, to replace players suspected of suffering concussion.

"Their (medical team's) information was that he wasn't that steady and with his head after scoring, I'm not taking any risks in that scenario in this day and age and what we know of head injuries," added Postecoglou.

Match stats
Opta by Stats Perform

"The last person you want to be directed by is the player himself. He has no idea. The disappointing thing is that apparently we filled out the wrong form for a concussion sub.

"That is madness in this day and age. It is pretty clear why we took the guy off. It is black and white for us, we're not going to take any risks with our people when we know what the repercussions are."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueKane HarryTottenhamBrentfordRomero CristianBayern MunichEmerson RoyalMbeumo BryanWissa Yoane
Related Articles
Spurs manager Postecoglou says no change to plans with Kane exit 'imminent'
Spurs begin life after Kane with positive display in draw at Brentford
Harry Kane sale to Bayern Munich leaves Tottenham fans 'angry and hurt'
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Poch's Chelsea impress in draw with Liverpool, Raphinha sent off for Barca
Updated
Cristian Romero substitution was clear after head blow, says Ange Postecoglou
Pochettino pleased with new-look Chelsea, Klopp takes positives for Liverpool
Updated
Bayern Munich condemn racist abuse of Mathys Tel after German Super Cup loss
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Hilal close to Neymar signing, Mbappe set to stay at PSG
Updated
Brentford forwards can do the job in Ivan Toney's absence, says Thomas Frank
Roberto Mancini's resignation as head coach ends 'significant page' in Italy's history
Updated
Chelsea and Liverpool share the spoils in frantic and thrilling opening day spectacle
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo wins first title at Al-Nassr with brace in Arab Club Champions Cup final
Football Tracker: Poch's Chelsea impress in draw with Liverpool, Raphinha sent off for Barca
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Hilal close to Neymar signing, Mbappe set to stay at PSG
Impressive Jessica Pegula beats Iga Swiatek to reach Canadian Open final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |