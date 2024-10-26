Brentford stage sensational comeback against 10-man Ipswich in Premier League thriller

Bryan Mbeumo (25) scored a 96th minute winner as Brentford beat Ipswich Town 4-3 in a Premier League (PL) thriller at the Gtech Community Stadium, with the defeat extending the Tractor Boys’ winless start to the top-flight campaign to nine matches (D4, L5).

The hosts had opened the scoring in each of their previous six PL matches, but were decidedly off the pace in the opening stages here.

Kieran McKenna’s men looked the more dangerous side early on and finally made it count by striking twice in the space of two minutes either side of the half-hour mark.

First, Kalvin Phillips wrapped a pass into striker George Hirst, who duly slotted in Sammie Szmodics and the Irish international made no mistake in finding the bottom corner.

Provider of the first, Hirst buried the second, exquisitely dinking over Mark Flekken after being picked out by a defence-splitting pass from Conor Chaplin.

The Bees were stunned, stuck in first gear and going nowhere. Flekken prevented them from going three down with a fine save to deny Szmodics, and that escape proved pivotal as they finally strung together a coherent attack.

Their first shot on target arrived in the 44th minute and was slotted home by Yoane Wissa after Vitaly Janelt picked the striker out in space in the area.

Wissa and his teammates celebrate Profimedia

Just like the visitors, Brentford struck again just two minutes later, with Wissa again doing the damage after being played through on goal by Mikkel Damsgaard, though Harry Clarke was credited with an own goal after bundling the ball over the line in an effort to clear.

A glorious start soured quickly for the Tractor Boys, who were grateful for the half-time whistle when it arrived.

There was no change to the momentum once play resumed, however, and the Bees were ahead within just six minutes from the penalty spot.

Clarke’s clumsy challenge on Keane Lewis-Potter was initially adjudged to have taken place outside the box, but VAR intervened to award the spot-kick, allowing Mbeumo to confidently convert from 12-yards.

It had been a stunning collapse from Ipswich, but no side in the top-flight had dropped as many points from winning positions as Brentford’s 41 since the start of last season, so all hope was not lost.

There looked to be no sign of Thomas Frank’s men surrendering this position though, as they continued to dominate.

Only Arijanet Muric in the Ipswich goal was standing in their way, denying Wissa moments before Clarke was sent off, receiving a second yellow card for once again tripping Lewis-Potter.

Muric then kept his side in the game with a phenomenal save to deny Damsgaard, and that intervention proved crucial as completely against the run of play, Ipswich drew level late on.

Leif Davis’ searching cross from the left found the run of substitute and Tractor Boys top scorer Liam Delap to brilliantly turn home.

That looked to have rounded off the scoring after Nathan Collins fired over from close range, but Mbeumo had other ideas, as his floated cross evaded everyone on its way past Muric to snatch a dramatic victory.

There was even time for Delap to hit the post at the other end, condemning Ipswich to another heart-wrenching defeat.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Keane Lewis-Potter (Brentford)

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Get all of our stats from this match here!