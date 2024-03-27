Chelsea's Lavia out for the season due to hamstring injury

  Flashscore News
  Football
  Premier League
  4. Chelsea's Lavia out for the season due to hamstring injury
Romeo Lavia in action for Chelsea
Romeo Lavia in action for Chelsea
Reuters
Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia (20) will miss the rest of the season after suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The Belgium international was injured during his Chelsea debut, a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in late December.

The former Manchester City and Southampton player joined Chelsea in August on a seven-year contract in a deal worth a reported 55 million pounds.

Chelsea, 11th in the Premier League table, host Burnley on Saturday.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLavia RomeoChelseaCrystal PalaceManchester CitySouthamptonBurnley
