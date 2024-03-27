Chelsea's Lavia out for the season due to hamstring injury

Romeo Lavia in action for Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia (20) will miss the rest of the season after suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The Belgium international was injured during his Chelsea debut, a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in late December.

The former Manchester City and Southampton player joined Chelsea in August on a seven-year contract in a deal worth a reported 55 million pounds.

Chelsea, 11th in the Premier League table, host Burnley on Saturday.

