Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson signs new contract extension until 2033

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson signs new contract extension until 2033

Nicolas Jackson joined Chelsea from Villarreal in 2023
Nicolas Jackson joined Chelsea from Villarreal in 2023Nick Potts / PA Images / Profimedia
Chelsea's Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson (23) signed a two-year contract extension on Friday that will keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2033.

Blues boss Enzo Maresca revealed earlier this season that Jackson had agreed in principle to extend the eight-year deal he signed after joining from Villarreal in 2023.

The Premier League club have now rubber-stamped the contract, saying on Friday: "Chelsea is delighted to announce Nicolas Jackson has signed a two-year contract extension until 2033.

"Nico joined the Blues in late June 2023 and enjoyed an impressive first campaign at Stamford Bridge. He netted 17 goals across all competitions, which included a hat-trick away to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League."

Jackson has scored two goals in four appearances this season as he looks to bounce back from a disappointing first season with the Blues.

"I'm feeling very good and I'm very happy to sign a new contract and stay at the club," he said.

"It feels great the club has confidence in me. I'm working very hard. I'm very happy to extend my contract and stay here for many years."

Jackson began his professional career at Senegalese team Casa Sport and moved to Spain side Villarreal in 2020.

His breakthrough season at Villarreal came in 2022/23 when he scored 13 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions and was included in Senegal's 2022 World Cup squad.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueNicolas JacksonChelsea
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Filip Jorgensen confident of breaking into packed Chelsea squad
Power struggle and transfer chaos: How Chelsea 'became a laughing stock'
Chelsea forward Madueke honoured to be called up to England squad
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool & Manchester City all in action
Updated
Manchester United back to winning ways with simple win away to Southampton
Work is Antonio Conte's only weapon after difficult 100 days at Napoli
Slot says contract situations of Liverpool trio 'not a distraction'
New Asian Champions League seeks to promote quality over quantity
'Hungry for more': Juan Mata eager to kickstart career in Australia
Xabi Alonso hopes short preparation time enough for Leverkusen to bounce back
Reynolds' Wrexham face Brady's Birmingham in 'Hollywood derby'
FlashFocus: Stuck in the second division, Hamburg are eyeing a return to the Bundesliga
Toney makes Al Ahli debut in draw against Ronaldo's Al Nassr
Most Read
Who's Missing: Odegaard and Rice out of huge North London derby clash
Football Tracker: Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool & Manchester City all in action
Borussia Dortmund survive late Heidenheim scare to move top of Bundesliga
Arsenal depleted for Spurs trip while Manchester United's Ten Hag under scrutiny

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings