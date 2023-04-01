Chelsea swoop up more talent, signing Brazilian teenager Washington from Santos

Washington joined Santos in 2016 from Gremio
Chelsea have completed the signing of Brazilian forward Deivid Washington (18) from Santos, the Premier League club confirmed on Thursday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported the deal was worth 20 million euros which includes performance-related add-ons, which would take Chelsea's spend in the close season to over 400 million euros.

Washington joined Santos in 2016 from Gremio and signed his first professional contract with the club as a 16-year-old in 2021.

The forward made his senior debut in April this year, after which, Santos renewed his contract until 2026. Washington has scored two goals in nine appearances in this season's Serie A in Brazil.

He joins Angelo Gabriel in making the move from Santos to Chelsea, another 18-year-old who has since left on loan to Ligue 1 club Strasbourg.

Follow all the latest transfer stories here.

