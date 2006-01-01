Chris Wood scores as Forest and Wolves play out low-scoring draw

Nottingham Forest extended their unbeaten start to the season after Wolves battled their way to secure their first point of the campaign. Forest boss Nuno Espírito Santo remains unbeaten in three meetings against his former side.

It had been 29 years since Nottingham Forest last avoided defeat in their opening three Premier League (PL) games and it took only 10 minutes for Espírito Santo’s side to get off the mark.

Chris Wood found the target for a successive game at the City Ground, climbing highest to power Elliot Anderson’s outswinging corner past new Wolves arrival Sam Johnstone.

Wolves were humbled in their last league outing, suffering a 6-2 defeat, though they were able to quickly quash any fears of a repeat performance when Jean Bellegarde drove a spectacular finish from distance, into the top-corner, just two minutes later.

Both teams continued with an intensity and eagerness to play on the front foot and Johnstone reacted well to ensure the scoreline remained level at the break after Morgan Gibbs-White had curled a well-struck over the wall.

Wolves defensive resolve was tested in the second half as Forest repeatedly pressed with Anderson and Callum Hudson-Odoi probing to restore Forest’s lead.

Johnstone made another fine save and was at full-stretch to push Wood’s close-range header to safety after Gibbs-White had picked the New Zealander out with a clever lobbed pass.

With 10 minutes remaining, Forest debutant Ramón Sosa almost made an immediate impact after the Paraguayan picked out Neco Williams, who struck over.

And Wood briefly thought he had added a second as Forest sought all three points, but was quickly flagged for offside as Wolves held on to claim a hard-fought point and extend their unbeaten league stretch at the City Ground to seven matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mario Lemina (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

