Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Chris Wood scores as Forest and Wolves play out low-scoring draw

Chris Wood scores as Forest and Wolves play out low-scoring draw

Wood scores as Forest and Wolves play out low-scoring draw
Wood scores as Forest and Wolves play out low-scoring drawProfimedia
Nottingham Forest extended their unbeaten start to the season after Wolves battled their way to secure their first point of the campaign. Forest boss Nuno Espírito Santo remains unbeaten in three meetings against his former side.

It had been 29 years since Nottingham Forest last avoided defeat in their opening three Premier League (PL) games and it took only 10 minutes for Espírito Santo’s side to get off the mark.

Chris Wood found the target for a successive game at the City Ground, climbing highest to power Elliot Anderson’s outswinging corner past new Wolves arrival Sam Johnstone.

Wolves were humbled in their last league outing, suffering a 6-2 defeat, though they were able to quickly quash any fears of a repeat performance when Jean Bellegarde drove a spectacular finish from distance, into the top-corner, just two minutes later.

Both teams continued with an intensity and eagerness to play on the front foot and Johnstone reacted well to ensure the scoreline remained level at the break after Morgan Gibbs-White had curled a well-struck over the wall.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by StatsPerform

 

Wolves defensive resolve was tested in the second half as Forest repeatedly pressed with Anderson and Callum Hudson-Odoi probing to restore Forest’s lead.

Johnstone made another fine save and was at full-stretch to push Wood’s close-range header to safety after Gibbs-White had picked the New Zealander out with a clever lobbed pass.

With 10 minutes remaining, Forest debutant Ramón Sosa almost made an immediate impact after the Paraguayan picked out Neco Williams, who struck over.

And Wood briefly thought he had added a second as Forest sought all three points, but was quickly flagged for offside as Wolves held on to claim a hard-fought point and extend their unbeaten league stretch at the City Ground to seven matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Mario Lemina (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Get all of our stats from this match here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueNottinghamWolves
Related Articles
Premier League giants slash spending to live within financial rules
The most expensive and spectacular transfers this summer
Newcastle win on penalties as League Two Wimbledon beat Ipswich in League Cup
Show more
Football
Victor Osimhen left out of Napoli squad for season following failed summer move
Football Tracker: Manchester City leading West Ham, Leipzig peg back Leverkusen
Updated
Imperious Barcelona put seven past Valladolid to continue perfect start
Everton suffer late collapse as Bournemouth snatch Goodison win
Onana on target again as clinical Villa beat Leicester away from home
Mbeumo at the double as Brentford cruise past Southampton
Ipswich claim first point of the season after frustrating Fulham
Mainz score last-gasp equaliser in six-goal thriller with Stuttgart
Luis Enrique happy with Paris Saint-Germain squad quality
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal sign Sterling, Toney moves to Al Ahli
Football Tracker: Manchester City leading West Ham, Leipzig peg back Leverkusen
Novak Djokovic admits to 'worst tennis ever' in shock US Open exit
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz suffers incredible shock exit at US Open, Osaka falls to Muchova

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings