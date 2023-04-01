Conor Gallagher inspires Chelsea to late comeback win over Crystal Palace

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher (R) celebrates with Alfie Gilchrist
Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher (R) celebrates with Alfie Gilchrist
AFP
Conor Gallagher (24) scored twice in a 3-1 win against former club Crystal Palace to earn three vital Premier League points for Chelsea, who came from behind in dramatic fashion to continue their staggering run of 14 consecutive victories over the Eagles.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side lacked cutting edge from the word go, hogging 80 per cent of the ball while failing to register a single shot until first-half stoppage time.

Chelsea certainly didn’t make up for it with their defensive display, which was shaky at best, and the Selhurst Park faithful began to believe that an unlikely three points was there for the taking.

This led to mistakes creeping in for the Blues as Malo Gusto inadvertently played in Jean-Philippe Mateta, who should have done better with his tame finish.

The absence of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze meant that no Palace player on the pitch had scored a home league goal since mid-December, but Jefferson Lerma saw to that in style as the clock ticked towards the half-hour mark.

Pouncing on an error from Moises Caicedo, the Colombian unleashed a thunderbolt from 25 yards to put the Eagles ahead at the interval, with Gallagher’s half-chance just before the whistle the best Chelsea could muster in a dreary first period.

Key match stats
StatsPerform

Despite creating Chelsea’s only opportunity up to that point, Noni Madueke was the player sacrificed at half time as Pochettino threw Christopher Nkunku into the mix.

The switch-up paid off after just over a minute, with Gusto’s low cross turned in expertly by Gallagher, who opened his league account for the season against his former club.

The visitors sought to capitalise on their newfound head of steam as Cole Palmer drifted infield and dragged his shot wide, and although they had to wait until the game’s dying embers to forge ahead, they did it emphatically as Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez netted in quick succession to break Palace hearts.

Three points see Chelsea jump up to 10th, and Pochettino will lead a confident side into a meeting with Manchester City and the Carabao Cup final later this month.

Palace, meanwhile, have tasted victory in only two of their last 13 league games, with pressure mounting on Hodgson as he prepares his side to face Everton for the third time since the turn of the year.

Full standings
Flashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Conor Gallagher (Chelsea)

Catch up on the match on Flashscore.

