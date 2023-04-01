Premier League sack race: Hodgson under mounting pressure at Palace

Premier League sack race: Hodgson under mounting pressure at Palace
Dismissals have been a rarity in the Premier League this season, but that could change in the second half of the campaign.

Just two managers have been sacked so far this term with Paul Heckingbottom losing his job at Sheffield United and Steve Cooper departing Nottingham Forest.

But following the latest round of games, the pressure has increased on a handful of managers in the division.

We've taken a look at three managers currently most at risk of being sacked next.

Roy Hodgson (Crystal Palace)

Roy Hodgson's return to Crystal Palace is commendable but his second stint at Selhurst Park isn't going as planned.

The fans have simply had enough and staged protests against the club's ownership in recent defeats to Arsenal and Brighton.

Between then was a win against Sheffield United which was just their second in 12 league games and although they aren't in immediate danger, Palace are very much at risk of being sucked into the relegation dogfight.

Mauricio Pochettino (Chelsea)

Things aren't looking good for Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea, who still don't look anywhere near like a team that have spent almost £1 billion under Todd Boehly.

The Blues are way off the pace in 11th place following Sunday's 4-2 defeat at home to Wolves, which has only ramped up the unrest.

Pochettino's side were jeered off the Stamford Bridge pitch which led to the Argentine apologising for the display and it could be one of his final acts should Boehly act.

Vincent Kompany (Burnley)

It's a dire situation at Burnley with the club not close to performing at Premier League level after romping to the Championship title last season.

They showed resilience to battle back and earn a draw against Fulham on Saturday, but Vincent Kompany's brave style of play isn't translating into all-important wins.

The 19th-placed Clarets are winless in their last six games in all competitions and one league victory in their last nine.

