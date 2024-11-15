Advertisement
  Endo says Japan coach is 'more flexible' than Arne Slot amid Liverpool struggles

Endo says Japan coach is 'more flexible' than Arne Slot amid Liverpool struggles

Reuters
Endo is out of favour at Liverpool
Endo is out of favour at Liverpool
Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo (31) has credited Japan national team manager Hajime Moriyasu with having a more flexible approach than club boss Arne Slot, as he struggles for playing time this season at the English Premier League leaders.

Endo will captain Japan in their latest World Cup qualifier against Indonesia in Jakarta's Gelora Bung Karno Stadium on Friday, despite making only five substitute appearances in the Premier League since Slot replaced Juergen Klopp in the summer.

"With regards to attacking, you could say Slot is more positional - he's the kind of coach who's very precise about where each individual player should be positioned," said Endo.

"Moriyasu is more flexible, and while he has a base he gives the players the option to sometimes build as a four or sometimes as a three.

"Maybe that's similar to the style of Klopp last year."

Endo's Premier League stats this season
Endo's Premier League stats this season

But Endo dismissed concerns that his lack of playing time will have a negative impact on his influence for Moriyasu's team in Asia's World Cup preliminaries, where the Japanese are on track to secure an eighth consecutive finals appearance.

"Of course, when you're not playing, people keep asking about your game sense or if it's affecting your performance," said Endo, who continues to be first choice for Japan.

"I'm not playing but I'm training very hard to keep my condition, and as captain I feel I have to show a high level of performance for the national team.

"For that to happen, I just have to play with confidence. I know that when I'm not playing, everybody is looking closely at my performance, and so I have to maintain a high level and make sure I give 100 percent."

Endo's move to Liverpool from Stuttgart in August 2023 came as a surprise but after a slow start, the 31-year-old soon established himself as a regular under Klopp.

He played 43 times in all competitions - including 29 appearances in the Premier League - in his debut campaign, which ended with Klopp's departure.

Endo has featured less so far under Slot, who has chosen instead to select fellow Dutchman Ryan Gravenberch in central midfield. Since replacing Klopp, he has taken the club five points clear at the top of the Premier League standings.

