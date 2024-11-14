Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Referee David Coote being investigated by UEFA after new video emerges

Referee David Coote being investigated by UEFA after new video emerges

AFP
Premier League referee David Coote pictured during Fulham's match against Burnley at Craven Cottage in 2021
Premier League referee David Coote pictured during Fulham's match against Burnley at Craven Cottage in 2021Catherine Ivill / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
UEFA has appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to investigate Premier League referee David Coote after a video emerged of him allegedly snorting a white powder during Euro 2024.

It comes after English referees body PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) said it was taking fresh allegations about Coote "very seriously".

The 42-year-old was suspended by the PGMOL on Monday after different video footage was posted on social media appearing to show him making disparaging remarks about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Coote's comments about the German are also being investigated by the Football Association.

On Wednesday another video appeared on the Sun newspaper's website which it said showed Coote snorting a white powder during Euro 2024 in Germany, where he was officiating.

European football's governing body UEFA, which had already suspended Coote, has now opened an investigation into his conduct.

"A UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed to evaluate a potential violation of the UEFA disciplinary regulations by the referee Mr David Coote," it said in a statement.

"Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course."

A PGMOL spokesman said on Wednesday that the organisation was aware of the second video.

"We are aware of the allegations and are taking them very seriously. David Coote remains suspended pending a full investigation," said a PGMOL spokesman.

"David's welfare continues to be of utmost importance to us and we are committed to providing him with the ongoing necessary support he needs through this period. We are not in a position to comment further at this stage."

Mentions
FootballLiverpoolPremier League
Related Articles
Premier League clubs to seek compensation if Manchester City are found guilty
English FA investigating referee David Coote after PGMOL suspension
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Man Utd chasing Quenda as Liverpool look for Van Dijk replacement
Show more
Football
Germany full-back Gosens says players struggle with online abuse regularly
Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Where the game will be won and lost in Abidjan
Roma announce the return of Claudio Ranieri until end of the season
Updated
'Hard to comprehend' what Chris Wood is doing at Nottingham Forest, says New Zealand coach
Carsley defends Grealish's England call-up following Guardiola comments
Saudi Arabia hold Australia to draw in controversial World Cup qualifier
Villarreal forward Ayoze Perez slams LaLiga's decision to play after floods
Arsenal's White undergoes surgery on knee, could be out for rest of year
Anthony Gordon never considered pulling out of England squad despite hip injury
Most Read
Harry Kane hits out at England teammates over raft of withdrawals
Video emerges appearing to show Premier League referee David Coote 'snorting powder'
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray and Osimhen pull away but Fenerbahce remain in race
Vinicius to replace Rodrygo when Brazil take on Venezuela in World Cup qualifier

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings