Referee David Coote being investigated by UEFA after new video emerges

Premier League referee David Coote pictured during Fulham's match against Burnley at Craven Cottage in 2021

UEFA has appointed an ethics and disciplinary inspector to investigate Premier League referee David Coote after a video emerged of him allegedly snorting a white powder during Euro 2024.

It comes after English referees body PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Limited) said it was taking fresh allegations about Coote "very seriously".

The 42-year-old was suspended by the PGMOL on Monday after different video footage was posted on social media appearing to show him making disparaging remarks about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Coote's comments about the German are also being investigated by the Football Association.

On Wednesday another video appeared on the Sun newspaper's website which it said showed Coote snorting a white powder during Euro 2024 in Germany, where he was officiating.

European football's governing body UEFA, which had already suspended Coote, has now opened an investigation into his conduct.

"A UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed to evaluate a potential violation of the UEFA disciplinary regulations by the referee Mr David Coote," it said in a statement.

"Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course."

A PGMOL spokesman said on Wednesday that the organisation was aware of the second video.

"We are aware of the allegations and are taking them very seriously. David Coote remains suspended pending a full investigation," said a PGMOL spokesman.

"David's welfare continues to be of utmost importance to us and we are committed to providing him with the ongoing necessary support he needs through this period. We are not in a position to comment further at this stage."