  4. English FA investigating referee David Coote after PGMOL suspension

Reuters
Coote has been a match official since 2018Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers
England's Football Association has launched an investigation into David Coote (42) after the Premier League official was suspended by referees' body the PGMOL for allegedly abusing Liverpool and their former manager Jurgen Klopp.

The video, which has not been verified by Reuters, allegedly shows Coote making derogatory comments about the Anfield club and German boss Klopp, who left the Premier League side at the end of last season.

"We are aware of the matter and we are investigating it," the FA said in a statement.

A match official since 2018, Coote was suspended by the PGMOL "with immediate effect pending a full investigation" on Monday.

Coote has officiated in six matches involving Liverpool, including their last game on Saturday where they beat Aston Villa 2-0.

FootballPremier LeagueLiverpool
Football
Canada coach Priestman will not return to role in wake of drone scandal
Updated
Argentine justice department launches betting investigation after side field influencer
Barcelona blitz St Poelten by seven goals in Women's Champions League
Lee Carsley kept his promise on calling up Taylor Harwood-Bellis to senior England side
Bayern fined 150,000 euros after fans disrupt Cup game with flares and fireworks
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray and Osimhen pull away but Fenerbahce remain in race
Ecuador international Angulo dies at 22 after car crash in October
Ex-France striker Ben Yedder gets suspended jail term for sexual assault
AFCON qualifier between Mozambique and Mali in doubt due to insecurity in Maputo
