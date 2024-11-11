Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Gundogan suggests shaken Man City are setting their standards too high

Gundogan suggests shaken Man City are setting their standards too high

Ansser Sadiq
IIkay Gundogan in action during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City
IIkay Gundogan in action during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester CityBryn Lennon / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan (34) states that they must find their previous standards.

The Citizens have not been at their best this term and have now lost four of their last four matches in all competitions.

They are only five points adrift of Liverpool in the Premier League, which gives Gundogan reason for optimism.

"The standard for us is really high, but we are setting ourselves very high standards," he stated after a loss to Brighton.

Standings

"That’s why we are disappointed and frustrated with the way things are going right now. There is no other way than to keep doing the right things and keep believing.

"It’s important that we are honest with ourselves and what we can do better. We know that and we need to know that we need to get back on track – there’s a responsibility to play for City.

"The expectations are high and that’s normal. It’s something we’ve dealt with in the past and we need to deal with in the future."

Catch up with City's weekend loss with Flashscore.

