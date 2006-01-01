Advertisement
Enzo Maresca confirms Chelsea duo Fernandez and Fofana have spoken

Maresca watches on during a Chelsea matchAFP
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (44) spoke about the feud between teammates Enzo Fernandez (23) and Wesley Fofana (23).

The latter was furious on social media when Fernandez posted a controversial video of himself and Argentina teammates singing a song about the French national team.

Fofana called it “uninhibited racism,” but is now said to have patched things up with Fernandez.

Coach Maresca stated: "The meeting was between Enzo, some of his mates, Wes was there. They spoke with each other. It is normal sometimes that the first reaction is not always good when they argue, the first interaction is not good.

"But thinking about it a little bit, day after day, you can understand that there was not any bad intention because they know Enzo. They know Enzo is a good guy."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueFernandez EnzoFofana WesleyChelsea
