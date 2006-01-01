Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Enzo Maresca says Chelsea looking to resolve Ben Chilwell situation

Enzo Maresca says Chelsea looking to resolve Ben Chilwell situation

Chilwell helped Chelsea win the Champions League
Chilwell helped Chelsea win the Champions LeagueAction Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge
Chelsea are working to find solutions with Ben Chilwell (27) after he was put up for sale but did not find a club and the defender could return to training with the first team with the transfer window now closed, manager Enzo Maresca (44) said on Friday.

England internationals Chilwell and Raheem Sterling were among the high-profile players frozen out by the Italian manager when he took charge ahead of this season.

While Sterling was loaned to Arsenal on deadline day, Chelsea were unable to offload Chilwell, who was signed in 2020 for around 50 million pounds ($65.62 million) but has not played a single minute this season.

"Ben is now probably the only one that is still here. We are going to sit with him and find a solution," Maresca told reporters ahead of Saturday's trip to Bournemouth.

"He is probably going to be back with us in a training session... The reason why he is training apart is because the idea was for him to leave.

"But because he didn't find a solution, he is probably going to start to train with us. In the moment, if we decide that, he is going to be one of the players."

Chilwell's recent stats
Chilwell's recent statsFlashscore

Chilwell helped the London side win the Champions League but the left-back has struggled to secure a regular spot since suffering a knee ligament injury at the end of 2021.

Chilwell fell down the pecking order following Marc Cucurella's arrival in 2022 while in the past two seasons, he faced hamstring and knee injuries, limiting him to just 13 league appearances last term.

Chelsea have picked up four points from their first three league games to sit 11th in the standings and Maresca said his young side were going in the right direction but need to find a balance between the "technical side and the physical side".

"We used this international break to try something new for the future that we can use," he added.

"Also on some defensive work to try and find some balance. It doesn't mean we're not defending well... City, Arsenal and Liverpool have those players that are physically strong but we have that too."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueChelseaBen Chilwell
Related Articles
Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson signs new contract extension until 2033
EXCLUSIVE: Filip Jorgensen confident of breaking into packed Chelsea squad
Power struggle and transfer chaos: How Chelsea 'became a laughing stock'
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool & Manchester City all in action
Updated
Manchester United back to winning ways with simple win away to Southampton
Work is Antonio Conte's only weapon after difficult 100 days at Napoli
Slot says contract situations of Liverpool trio 'not a distraction'
New Asian Champions League seeks to promote quality over quantity
'Hungry for more': Juan Mata eager to kickstart career in Australia
Xabi Alonso hopes short preparation time enough for Leverkusen to bounce back
Reynolds' Wrexham face Brady's Birmingham in 'Hollywood derby'
FlashFocus: Stuck in the second division, Hamburg are eyeing a return to the Bundesliga
Toney makes Al Ahli debut in draw against Ronaldo's Al Nassr
Most Read
Who's Missing: Odegaard and Rice out of huge North London derby clash
Football Tracker: Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool & Manchester City all in action
Borussia Dortmund survive late Heidenheim scare to move top of Bundesliga
Arsenal depleted for Spurs trip while Manchester United's Ten Hag under scrutiny

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings