Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Enzo Maresca says Chelsea will be ready for new season despite heavy Celtic defeat

Enzo Maresca says Chelsea will be ready for new season despite heavy Celtic defeat

Enzo Maresca is still looking for his first win as Chelsea boss
Enzo Maresca is still looking for his first win as Chelsea bossReuters
Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca (44) said his players were still trying to adjust to his style and tactics after they lost 4-1 to Celtic in a pre-season friendly in Indiana on Saturday.

Christopher Nkunku's 89th-minute penalty was the only consolation for the Premier League side at the University of Notre Dame. It was Maresca’s second game in charge following a 2-2 draw with League One side Wrexham in California on Thursday.

"Off the ball we need to improve things," Maresca said. "You can see sometimes we confuse when we need to play short and when we need to play a little bit longer but that is part of the process.

"We maintained a high line but when the ball is not under pressure, you need to drop... We are still confusing some things on the ball and off the ball. It is normal in this moment when we are trying to do something new."

Despite the lacklustre results, Maresca said his team would be ready for their Premier League opener against champions Manchester City on August 18.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueChelseaCeltic
Related Articles
Malang Sarr leaves Chelsea to join French side Lens after difficult spell
Levi Colwill and James McClean brawl during friendly between Chelsea and Wrexham
Chelsea's Maresca expects no problems with Fernandez after race row
Show more
Football
AC Milan edge Manchester City and Arsenal beat Manchester United in USA
Transfer News LIVE: PSG closing in on Joao Neves, United eyeing Bayern defensive duo
Updated
Martin Demichelis steps down as coach of River Plate after poor run of form
Hosts France leave it late to find way past Guinea and move to brink of knockout stages
USA bounce back from France defeat to thrash New Zealand in Group A clash
Canadian women's team deducted six points and coach banned over drone scandal
Updated
Spain secure place in Olympic quarter-finals after beating 10-man Dominican Republic
Argentina keep Olympic football hopes alive with battling victory over Iraq
Brazil teenager Endrick officially joins Real Madrid after turning 18
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: France men edge past Guinea in football, Nadal and Alcaraz win
'Not a good image', says Novak Djokovic after Olympic rout of unranked player
Transfer News LIVE: PSG closing in on Joao Neves, United eyeing Bayern defensive duo
The complete programme for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings