Everton fans keep up protests versus Premier League at Goodison

Everton fans held up a sea of pink sheets with the Premier League logo on ahead of their side's game against Manchester United on Sunday, in the wake of the club's 10-point deduction for breaches of the league's financial rules.

Thousands of fans held up bright pink signs that read "Corrupt" under the league's lion-head logo before the teams were introduced, and they broke into a chorus of boos.

Several sections of the stands unfurled huge banners including one featuring the league logo that read "Corrupt - An Independent Review to Decide Independent Regulation."

Everton were docked 10 points on Nov. 17 for breaching Premier League profitability and sustainability rules, dropping the Merseyside squad from 14th in the standings down into the relegation zone on four points.

It was the biggest sanction of its kind since the creation of the Premier League.

Supporters were handed the signs before entering the stadium.

A day earlier, Everton fan group The 1878s flew a banner that read "Premier League = Corrupt" over the Etihad Stadium during Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

The Etihad was targeted because reigning treble winners Manchester City are themselves facing 115 charges of breaking the league's financial rules.

Everton manager Sean Dyche said on Friday the club were shocked by what he called a "disproportionate" punishment.