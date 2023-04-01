Everton fans keep up protests versus Premier League at Goodison

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Everton fans keep up protests versus Premier League at Goodison
Everton fans keep up protests versus Premier League at Goodison
Everton fans protesting in unity
Everton fans protesting in unity
Profimedia
Everton fans held up a sea of pink sheets with the Premier League logo on ahead of their side's game against Manchester United on Sunday, in the wake of the club's 10-point deduction for breaches of the league's financial rules.

Thousands of fans held up bright pink signs that read "Corrupt" under the league's lion-head logo before the teams were introduced, and they broke into a chorus of boos.

Several sections of the stands unfurled huge banners including one featuring the league logo that read "Corrupt - An Independent Review to Decide Independent Regulation."

Everton were docked 10 points on Nov. 17 for breaching Premier League profitability and sustainability rules, dropping the Merseyside squad from 14th in the standings down into the relegation zone on four points.

It was the biggest sanction of its kind since the creation of the Premier League.

Supporters were handed the signs before entering the stadium.

A day earlier, Everton fan group The 1878s flew a banner that read "Premier League = Corrupt" over the Etihad Stadium during Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

The Etihad was targeted because reigning treble winners Manchester City are themselves facing 115 charges of breaking the league's financial rules.

Everton manager Sean Dyche said on Friday the club were shocked by what he called a "disproportionate" punishment.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueEvertonManchester UnitedManchester CityLiverpool
Related Articles
Guardiola says Manchester City innocent until proven guilty, hopeful Haaland is fit
Who's Missing: David Raya and Lewis Hall ruled out against Brentford and Newcastle
Who's missing: Nine players ruled out for Newcastle as Howe returns to Bournemouth
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Inter fight back to draw with Juventus in Derby, Lyon lose again
Updated
Inter stay top of Serie A after coming back to draw against rivals Juventus
Ten Hag hails Garnacho wonder goal but says too soon for Rooney & Ronaldo comparisons
Rodrygo bags brace as Real Madrid sweep Cadiz aside to go top of LaLiga
Manchester United compound Everton misery as Garnacho nets overhead kick
Struggling Bundesliga club Union Berlin appoint Nenad Bjelica as head coach
German football league expects at least four bids in billion-euro stake sale
Clean sheet kings Nice keep pressure on Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1
Watkins on target as Aston Villa beat Tottenham away from home
Most Read
Hack the Weekend: Surprising Sevilla go to Real Sociedad looking for points
Football Tracker: Inter fight back to draw with Juventus in Derby, Lyon lose again
Sinner stuns Djokovic then doubles up to send Italy into Davis Cup final with Australia
Manchester United compound Everton misery as Garnacho nets overhead kick

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings