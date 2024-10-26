EXCLUSIVE: Hamman adamant Liverpool have 'great chance' to win Premier League with Slot

Liverpool have won seven out of eight Premier League games under Arne Slot

Former Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann (51) believes Liverpool have a "great chance" to win the Premier League title under Arne Slot (46).

The Reds appointed Slot in the summer following the departure of Jurgen Klopp and has enjoyed a fast start at Anfield, topping the table with 21 points from eight games so far.

The Dutch coach's latest work led Liverpool to a 2-1 win over Chelsea on Sunday to maintain their position ahead of last term's champions Manchester City and runners-up Arsenal.

While the Slot era at Liverpool is still in its infancy, Hamann feels he has already seen enough from his old team to suggest a title charge is in the offing.

"I think Liverpool have shown they can win the Premier League, apart from the Nottingham Forest game, they've been brilliant," Hamann told Flashscore.

"The team functions well, everyone is happy and psychologically, and the win against Chelsea is huge.

"It was an even game but Liverpool came out on top, which is a massive sign of intent."

City have been labelled the favourites to retain the title for a fifth straight year but received a blow last month when Rodri suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Pep Guardiola's team have taken seven out of a possible nine points since the Spanish midfielder's injury, most recently picking up a last-minute win at Wolves.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are four points back from Liverpool and suffered a setback of their own after losing 2-0 to Bournemouth with William Saliba sent off in the first half.

Hamann believes the respective challenges currently faced by City and Arsenal can only be beneficial to Liverpool going forward.

"Manchester City have lost Rodri, he can't be replaced and Arsenal dropped points (against Bournemouth)," he added.

"I think Liverpool have a great chance to win the Premier League and go far in the Champions League."