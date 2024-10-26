Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. EXCLUSIVE: Hamman adamant Liverpool have 'great chance' to win Premier League with Slot

EXCLUSIVE: Hamman adamant Liverpool have 'great chance' to win Premier League with Slot

Flashscore
Liverpool have won seven out of eight Premier League games under Arne Slot
Liverpool have won seven out of eight Premier League games under Arne Slot Dan Mullan / Getty Images via AFP
Former Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann (51) believes Liverpool have a "great chance" to win the Premier League title under Arne Slot (46).

The Reds appointed Slot in the summer following the departure of Jurgen Klopp and has enjoyed a fast start at Anfield, topping the table with 21 points from eight games so far.

The Dutch coach's latest work led Liverpool to a 2-1 win over Chelsea on Sunday to maintain their position ahead of last term's champions Manchester City and runners-up Arsenal.

While the Slot era at Liverpool is still in its infancy, Hamann feels he has already seen enough from his old team to suggest a title charge is in the offing.

"I think Liverpool have shown they can win the Premier League, apart from the Nottingham Forest game, they've been brilliant," Hamann told Flashscore.

"The team functions well, everyone is happy and psychologically, and the win against Chelsea is huge. 

"It was an even game but Liverpool came out on top, which is a massive sign of intent."

City have been labelled the favourites to retain the title for a fifth straight year but received a blow last month when Rodri suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Pep Guardiola's team have taken seven out of a possible nine points since the Spanish midfielder's injury, most recently picking up a last-minute win at Wolves.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are four points back from Liverpool and suffered a setback of their own after losing 2-0 to Bournemouth with William Saliba sent off in the first half.

Hamann believes the respective challenges currently faced by City and Arsenal can only be beneficial to Liverpool going forward.

"Manchester City have lost Rodri, he can't be replaced and Arsenal dropped points (against Bournemouth)," he added.

"I think Liverpool have a great chance to win the Premier League and go far in the Champions League."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpoolDietmar Hamann
Related Articles
Editors' Picks: Title challengers clash around Europe while MLB World Series begins
Arteta: Wounded Arsenal must show 'ruthless mentality' against Liverpool
Who's Missing: Saka a doubt as Jota out of Arsenal vs Liverpool clash
Show more
Football
Bayern to learn from heavy Barcelona loss and victories will come, says Kompany
FlashFocus: Young Boys in danger of relegation after winning six titles in seven years
Chelsea boss Maresca wants more 'leadership' from captain Reece James
Guardiola praises 'incredible' mentality of Manchester City stars
Nuno Espirito Santo not getting carried away after Nottingham Forest go fifth
Suarez and Alba give Miami a winning start in MLS Cup playoffs
England beaten by Germany in frantic seven-goal friendly at Wembley
Chris Wood continues goalscoring form as Nottingham Forest beat Leicester to go fifth
Lukebakio bags brace as Sevilla claim hard-fought win over Espanyol
Most Read
Tottenham captain Son Heung-min likely to miss away trip to Crystal Palace
Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior on course to win first Ballon d'Or ahead of Rodri
After two years at Aston Villa, Unai Emery has his eyes firmly on silverware
Former Brazil defender Ze Carlos dies aged 56

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings