Five Premier League rising stars to look out for in the 2023/24 season

Bryan Mbeumo vies for the ball with Manchester City's Nathan Ake
Bryan Mbeumo vies for the ball with Manchester City's Nathan Ake
Profimedia
Before we know it, the 2023/24 Premier League season will be upon us and all the typical questions will rumble to the top of the discourse.

One of them, that we often hear, is something along the lines of: "Who will be the biggest surprises of the season?"

It's incredibly difficult to answer before a ball is kicked and, naturally, requires a bit of definition as to exactly what a 'surprise' is.

Obviously, players like Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane are going to steal headlines more than most - they've got the history and are some of the finest players in the game.

However, here we present five of the league's rising stars - those who may not as obviously stand out and who we expect to surprise by reaching greater heights next season.

Bryan MbeumoBrentford

With nine goals and eight assists to his name last season, alongside Ivan Toney and Yoane Wissa, Mbeumo made himself a man to be feared in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old Cameroon international has been with Brentford since before their promotion from the Championship two summers ago but found a new level last term.

Toney often stole the spotlight last season but Mbeumo put in solid performances week after week - totting up numbers in the roles of creator and finisher.

If the Bees continue to improve year-on-year, as they have done at a more than respectable pace, it should be expected that their No. 19 will be one of the stars of the show.

Brentford's finishing league position
Flashscore

Eberechi Eze - Crystal Palace

To see Eze on this list is perhaps not a shock at all, but the Palace wizard is an underrated English talent in the Premier League.

While already renowned as a skilful winger and dangerous attacker, there is a feeling that his levels are even higher than what we've already seen in the top flight.

Eze managed 10 goals and four assists last season, and was one of the best players in the league, playing in a very average Palace team.

Eze's league record last season
Flashscore

Under the tutelage of manager Roy Hodgson, the 24-year-old enjoyed his most successful season to date - and even more can be expected, especially as a 'changing of the guard' with Wilfried Zaha is pretty much complete.

Jacob Ramsey - Aston Villa

Ramsey has now been playing at a consistently high level for two seasons in the Premier League, which is especially impressive as he's just 22 years old.

The midfielder, with six goals and seven assists in the league last term, can expect an England call-up, much like Eze if he continues on his current path at Villa.

The West Midlands side enjoyed a relatively successful 2022/23 season, rebounding from a crumbling Steven Gerrard reign at the helm.

It speaks to Ramsey's character that after a quiet start to last term, followed by a managerial change and an injury, after which he scored five of his six goals, he was able to go on a wonderful run of form.

Ramsey's recent injury record
Flashscore

Cody Gakpo - Liverpool

Including a Liverpool player in this list may seem a tad jarring, but the Reds suffered an undignified fall from grace last season and need to find their way back.

One look at any statistical metric will tell you Liverpool began to look like their old selves again shortly after the World Cup break, but many pundits have perhaps zoned in on the wrong forward.

Liverpool recovered their form toward the season's end
Flashscore

Darwin Nunez has more of a 'marquee' feeling about him than Gakpo, but the Netherlands international seriously turned heads on the aforementioned global stage - where he scored three goals.

Despite joining Liverpool in January, the 24-year-old was able to score seven goals and rack up two assists - in 13 league starts - last season.

Going into 2023/24, it would be wise to keep an eye on Gakpo, perhaps even ahead of teammates Nunez and potential summer signings.

Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk in training with the Netherlands
Profimedia

Evan Ferguson - Brighton

Ferguson is a little bit of a wildcard shout. Anyone familiar with the Irishman knows of his quality, but it remains to be seen if he'll wrestle Danny Welbeck out of his regular starting spot.

The 18-year-old is probably now seen as a serious option up top for Brighton, having scored six goals in 19 matches last season, but he may still need to bed in.

That being said, whenever Ferguson is called upon in the new season, it can be expected that he'll threaten the opposition's goal and will shock anyone who underestimates him.

Ferguson's league record last season
Flashscore
