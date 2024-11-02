FlashFocus: Welbeck enjoying redemption arc with seasoned striker in form of his life

Welbeck celebrates after scoring during the Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest

A stop-start career taking in stints at some of England's biggest clubs and some 42 international caps for England is often overshadowed by indifferent form, uninspiring goalscoring figures and an unenviable injury logbook, yet amazingly, as we slowly enter the year 2025, Danny Welbeck (33) is a feared forward in form in the Premier League.

The Brighton striker, who made a name for himself at Manchester United before a five-year spell at Arsenal led to his eventual move to the south coast, is suddenly finding a Midas touch in front of goal amidst the plethora of attacking talent on display these days in the English top flight.

While Erling Haaland remains on a planet of his own and the likes of Mohamed Salah, Cole Palmer, and Ollie Watkins vie for the top spots as predictably prolific Golden Boot chasers in the Premier League, the now "grizzled, experienced veteran" in his early 30s that is Danny Welbeck is now enjoying the best goalscoring spell of his entire career.

Since his debut for United in the 2008/09 season - in which he managed his first professional goal - Welbeck has never reached double digits for total goals in an entire Premier League season.

The most he's managed in a single campaign is nine goals, a feat he achieved in 2011/12 (arguably his first season proper as a genuine first-team option at Old Trafford) and also in 2013/14, whilst he never managed more than five goals per season in his five years at Arsenal after moving there for £15 million in September 2014.

"He has a good attitude, although he should have, he's a young player with an opportunity at Manchester United," Sir Alex Ferguson said about Welbeck in 2012.

"That's one of the reasons you pick these players: they show their temperament as they come through the youth programmes and the reserves."

Workhorse up top

But goalscoring wasn't necessarily always Welbeck's game. He was seen more as a workhorse forward, with an engine that could run for the whole match, closing down sides keen to play out from the back - a unique pressing forward who was valuable during an era where the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino were deploying a fun-filled gegenpress tactic, but perhaps wasted by the managers he worked under himself.

What Welbeck often lacked in baseball card style statistics, he very much made up for in kilometres and heart, and he endeared himself to fans of every club he plied his trade at.

He's also respected for his resoluteness, still plugging away at the top possible level even when the media goes after him for missing the odd sitter or three.

Injuries and playing second fiddle to bigger names, namely Wayne Rooney for both club and country, also played a big part in those lower numbers for a striker who still featured regularly in the England set-up until around 2018, particularly under Roy Hodgson in the early part of the decade.

"When he was 16 he had problems with his knees because he was growing, then he had some thigh problems," Ferguson also revealed about Welbeck during his time at United in 2012.

"It was nothing serious, just a matter of waiting for Danny to develop into a man, which we are seeing the signs of now. Our stats show there's still a bit to do before he becomes a complete adult."

Speaking in 2014, former England boss Hodgson told the FA's website: "Danny Welbeck, of the young England players, is one of the most experienced because we have always kept faith with him.

"Even in the first squad I selected in 2012, Danny was in it, even though at the time he wasn't featuring for Manchester United.

"We've kept faith with him through that time until his move to Arsenal, where he is now getting lots and lots of plaudits."

Injury setbacks

Welbeck lost around two years of his career effectively to injury across two spells on the sidelines during his time at the Emirates, including an entire calendar year out after undergoing knee surgery in 2015, only to severely injure the other knee just three months later, requiring another eight months to recover.

While playing for Watford prior to his move to the Seagulls, 'Welbz' was out for over 100 days with a persistent hamstring injury.

Now, seemingly ripened and resilient, perhaps knowing his body better than ever and operating in a place that knows how to look after him, Danny Welbeck is in the goalscoring form of his life.

Welbeck up to October 30th Flashscore

Speaking after October's Premier League win over Newcastle, Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler described his now seasoned striker as "an excellent example for younger players" that hard work can pay off.

"At the time he scored we didn't deserve the goal, but Danny showed his quality," Hurzeler told Brighton's official website.

"It's impressive how Danny works for the team and counter presses. He is a role model for the younger players and when you work hard like he does you get what you deserve."

Joining Brighton for free in 2018, Welbeck has forged a formidable place for himself in Premier League folklore. The type where he'll be remembered fondly as a player you probably wouldn't mind having knocking about your squad.

A respectable and consistent reign of goalscoring form has followed since Welbeck found a place in a competitive and highly praised Brighton side.

He's keeping fitter too, managing around 25 appearances on average in the league in each of those seasons - but what's changed for him tactically for him to suddenly be the Premier League's in-form striker with six goals and one assist in nine games, including three in his last three outings?

All-round play and taking chances

His clinical finish against Wolves showed he still has pace to burn when the ball is released, but he showed a calmness in his finishing that has frequently been found lacking in the previous years of his storied career.

His match-winner against Newcastle in Brighton's 1-0 victory looks scruffy-ish upon initial viewing but shows a diverse repertoire of top-class, highly desirable centre-forward play, first displaying excellent hold-up skills in chesting and controlling the ball before using his experience and awareness to play a one-two with Georginio Rutter and using pace and power to outmuscle two defenders to a finish.

Hold-up, intelligence, speed, strength, calmness. This is late-stage Danny Welbeck. He's steadier in front of goal, fine-tuned his timing of runs, and burning energy when there's value to it.

He's stronger, but he's not lost much pace. And he perhaps feels like he has a point to prove still in his career.

Welbeck's current season stats Opta by Stats Perform / Bryn Lennon / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP

His shot conversion rate is also up to averaging around 25%, but his conversion rate for big chances is the best it's been for over a decade at close to 30% in the Premier League.

In the 20 shots he's taken this season, 11 have been on target. He's also convincing with both feet as well as his head, meaning his unpredictability in this rich run of form is proving tricky for opposition defenders, even those already familiar with him.

Welbeck heat map versus Forest Opta by Stats Perform / JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

This season Welbeck is effectively taking fewer shots and is more selective with his chances, but he's also taking shots from closer in the box (around 11 metres from goal on average). Five of his six Premier League goals since the campaign kicked off have come from inside the area.

England call-up?

He's hit a bit of a snag, though, seemingly picking up a knock against Wolves that could see him missing a few weeks, but that hasn't stopped many fans from challenging current interim England boss Lee Carsley to consider him for November's Nations League matches against Greece and the Republic of Ireland.

Welbeck's recent injuries Flashscore

Welbeck's last appearance for England came in a 1-0 friendly win over Switzerland in September 2018, and he has an eye-catching 16 goals for his country. Still, a call-up seems a bit of a stretch at this stage in his career, with other options well ahead of him.

Rumour has it that the now-sacked Erik ten Hag was even blocked from re-signing the striker for Manchester United last summer.

Whatever the future version of the viral 'Barclaysmen' trend turns out to be for this current era of the Premier League, Welbeck is going to respectfully be one of that ilk, fondly remembered and revered as a top-class striker who, while perhaps no world beater, always worked hard and showed up.

If he remains injury-free, surely this is the season we see Welbeck hit more than just double figures, but aiming for closer to 20 in a very competitive Brighton side. It may be his best chance.