Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Forest dressing room 'buzzing' after Gibbs-White's England call-up

Forest dressing room 'buzzing' after Gibbs-White's England call-up

Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White against Wolves
Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White against WolvesMike Egerton / PA Images / Profimedia
Morgan Gibbs-White is preparing to join the senior England squad for the first time during the international break and the Nottingham Forest squad's reaction to the news has been revealed.

Gibbs-White’s Nottingham Forest teammates were over the moon with his England call-up and were surprised it didn’t come sooner.

The forward will get his chance in Nations League clashes against Republic of Ireland and Finland over the next few weeks and his teammates could not be happier for him. 

Neco Williams spoke about the club's jubilation and how they reacted when Gibbs-White’s was called on TV. 

"It's always an honour to play for your country,” the Wales international said. "I know Morgs has been aiming for this call-up for a long time now. 

"We're all buzzing for him. We could see how much it meant to him when he got the call-up and we came into training. We're all so happy for him and hopefully he does well. 

"Obviously I think he knew just before (the announcement) so there were little whispers going around. The squad announcement was at two o'clock and we were training at 1.30 that day, so nobody knew until we came back. 

"We have televisions in the changing rooms and we saw it on the teles and everyone was just screaming and shouting. It was a good moment and we were all so happy for him.” 

Mentions
FootballMorgan Gibbs-WhiteEnglandNeco WilliamsNottinghamPremier League
Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: Nottingham Forest’s Awoniyi says Osimhen 'deserves the best' amidst transfer saga
Foden unlikely to play in England's Nations League matches due to illness, Guardiola says
Chris Wood scores as Forest and Wolves play out low-scoring draw
Show more
Football
Manchester United CEO says Ten Hag has club's full backing
Former Manchester United midfielder Butt encourages Rashford to leave
Sterling preparing for North London derby as he adapts to life at Arsenal
Romeo Beckham retires from football after leaving Brentford
Injured Tchouameni and Mendy leave France camp ahead of Nations League ties
Dyche says Everton plan stays the same despite Bournemouth collapse
Chilwell could leave for Turkey or Saudi Arabia as window remains open
Al Ittihad sign Netherlands winger Steven Bergwijn from Ajax
Galatasaray in negotiations to sign Victor Osimhen on loan from Napoli
Most Read
Zheng defeats Vekic in US Open's latest finish for women's match
Three headline matches to watch on Monday at the US Open
Winners and losers: Mbappe shines at the Bernabeu as Liverpool put Ten Hag under pressure
Retirement 'won't be tough decision' for superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings