Gueye's return for Senegal cheers Everton ahead of Liverpool derby

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Gueye's return for Senegal cheers Everton ahead of Liverpool derby
Gueye's return for Senegal cheers Everton ahead of Liverpool derby
Gueye in action with Everton
Gueye in action with Everton
Reuters
Everton could get a boost with the return of Idrissa Gueye for Saturday's Merseyside derby against Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League after he played for Senegal on Monday.

The midfielder was named in the team to face Bournemouth on October 7 but did not play in the 3-0 win due to a heel injury.

However, he came on in the 78th minute during Senegal's 1-0 win over Cameroon in a friendly.

The Toffees are a lowly 16th in the standings on seven points after eight games while Liverpool are fourth with 17, three points shy of leaders Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueEvertonLiverpoolGueye IdrissaBournemouthTottenhamArsenal
Related Articles
Grading every Premier League clubs' start to the 2023/24 season
Who's missing: Martinez out until 2024 as United's injury crisis deepens
Who's missing: Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice doubtful for Gunners' next match
Show more
Football
Kazakhstan boost slim qualification hopes with late winner in Finland
Kirby back in England squad for Nations League games against Belgium
Updated
Juventus player Nicolo Fagioli banned for seven months over betting
Updated
Shaken Swedes start heading home after two fans shot dead in Brussels
Updated
Gunman killed after Sweden and Belgium's Euro tie cancelled as two Swedes shot dead
Updated
VAR officials Cook and England to return to Premier League duties
Wembley security to be heightened for England v Italy after terror incident
Kalvin Phillips to start against Italy as Jordan Henderson drops to England bench
Manchester United's Gabby George to undergo surgery on ACL injury
Most Read
Gunman killed after Sweden and Belgium's Euro tie cancelled as two Swedes shot dead
Ruthless South Africa extinguish French fire to reach World Cup semi-finals
Belgium seek to beef up midfield with uncapped Royal Antwerp's Mandela Keita
Sweden's Janne Andersson set to bow out after Euro qualifying disappointment

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings