Iraola rues errors as pressure mounts on winless Bournemouth in the Premier League

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Iraola rues errors as pressure mounts on winless Bournemouth in the Premier League
Iraola rues errors as pressure mounts on winless Bournemouth in the Premier League
Bournemouth lost 3-0 at Everton
Bournemouth lost 3-0 at Everton
Reuters
Bournemouth cannot afford to keep making individual errors in the Premier League as it is costing the winless south-coast club precious points, manager Andoni Iraola (41) said after his team slipped to a 3-0 loss at Everton on Saturday.

Everton, who were winless at Goodison Park this season, pounced on an early error from defender Illia Zabarnyi to take the lead in the eighth minute.

Later, a decision from goalkeeper Neto to punch the ball and clatter into his own teammate also cost Bournemouth as Jack Harrison scored from distance. Everton did not look back to take three points and leave Bournemouth 19th in the table.

"Until we are more solid defensively we will make those mistakes and it will be tough to win games. We knew that whoever scored first would be a big advantage," Andoni Iraola told reporters.

"Mistakes are pretty obvious, it's not the first time that's happened this season and it's costing us points, games. We have to accept there is a moment when you have to take responsibility. We are a team but they are costing us points.

"We knew it would be a huge game, very important for us, it changed the situation a lot from winning or losing this game. We made the mistakes and they didn't."

Bournemouth struggled to make inroads into Everton's box and the atmosphere at Goodison Park caused the visitors to become nervous as Sean Dyche's side piled on the pressure to win the ball back several times.

"Concentration is something we have to work on in training. You have to focus for 100 minutes and not make these mistakes," Iraola added.

"The same as today, when you're in relegation spots you want to take the points. We had chances today but we didn't take it. We needed to be concentrated and we were not. We needed to be solid at the back and we weren't.

"We have to find the way and turn this around."

The bottom of the Premier League as it stands
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBournemouthEverton
Related Articles
Who's missing: Martinez out until 2024 as United's injury crisis deepens
Who's missing: Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice doubtful for Gunners' next match
Liverpool face their toughest test at boyhood fan Ange Postecoglou's Spurs
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: McTominay and Bellingham star, Giroud ends up in goal for Milan
Updated
Late Pulisic strike sends Milan to the top of Serie A as clash with Genoa gets feisty
Juventus ease to derby day win over Torino thanks to Gatti and Milik strikes
McTominay says incredible Manchester United win one of his 'favourite moments'
Bellingham brace takes Real Madrid to win over Osasuna and summit of LaLiga
Chelsea goals finally begin to flood in as Burnley ship four at Turf Moor
Super-sub McTominay gives Manchester United stunning win against Brentford
Goals galore as Borussia Dortmund score four against Union Berlin in Bundesliga
Resilient Bologna frustrate Inter Milan in thrilling Serie A draw
Most Read
Super-sub McTominay gives Manchester United stunning win against Brentford
Football Tracker: McTominay and Bellingham star, Giroud ends up in goal for Milan
Hack the Weekend: Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Dortmund to be tested at home
Who's missing: Martinez out until 2024 as United's injury crisis deepens

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings