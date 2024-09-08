Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Irish goalkeeper Kelleher hints at Liverpool exit in search of first-team action

Irish goalkeeper Kelleher hints at Liverpool exit in search of first-team action

Ireland's Caoimhín Kelleher
Ireland's Caoimhín KelleherČTK / imago sportfotodienst / ©INPHO / Ryan Byrne
Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher (25) has revealed that he would consider leaving Liverpool in search of regular first-team action.

The 25-year-old started Ireland's 2-0 Nations League defeat against England on Saturday and is set to feature when Greece visit Dublin on Tuesday.

However, Kelleher is Liverpool's reserve keeper behind first-choice Alisson Becker and will fall further down the pecking order once Giorgi Mamardashvili arrives from Valencia in July 2025.

Kelleher was disappointed to hear of Liverpool's deal for Georgia international and hinted it could be time to leave Anfield.

"I made it clear in the last few years I want to go be a number one and play week in, week out," he told reporters on Monday.

"The club made the decision to get another goalkeeper. From the outside looking in, looks like they have made a decision to go in another direction.

"My ambition has always been clear the last few seasons that I want to be a number one.

"Sometimes from the outside looking in, it looks like it is 100 per cent my decision but at times it is not always in my hands."

Kelleher is a two-time League Cup winner with the Reds, memorably helping them win the 2022 edition against Chelsea by scoring in the penalty shoot-out.

He also deputised ably for Alisson last season after the Brazilian suffered a hamstring injury and made 26 appearances in total.

Nottingham Forest reportedly made several offers for Kelleher before this season but were rebuffed by Liverpool.

Asked how close he came to leaving during the summer, Kelleher said: "My mission was to go out and play, and be a number one.

"It has been reported that Liverpool had rejected a few bids as well. It is not always in my hands to make the decision. My ambition is to prove I am good enough to play week in, week out."

Mentions
FootballCaoimhin KelleherLiverpoolPremier LeagueTransfer News
Related Articles
'I'll get more chances': Wataru Endo vows to fight for Liverpool place
Ryan Gravenberch hopes Liverpool form wins him spot in Netherlands team
Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi explains turning down Liverpool
Show more
Football
Matthijs de Ligt gets Ronald Koeman vote of confidence for Germany clash
From Ferguson to Gasperini: Seven managers you just can't picture anywhere else
Valencia begin disciplinary action over Rafa Mir sexual assault allegations
Van Dijk lays out Liverpool ambitions amid contract speculation
When is Kenya’s AFCON qualifier against Namibia and how can you watch it?
Harry Kane set to become 10th player to win 100 caps for England
Police arrest dozens after Croatia and Poland football match
Real Madrid forward Rodrygo 'upset' over Ballon d'Or shortlist omission
Winners and Losers: Ronaldo's umpteenth record and San Marino's historic victory
Most Read
Ronaldo the hero as Portugal made to sweat by Scotland in comeback win
The key moments and numbers behind Aryna Sabalenka's US Open triumph
Tennis Tracker: Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz in straight sets to claim US Open title
Jannik Sinner beats Taylor Fritz to win maiden US Open men's championship

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings