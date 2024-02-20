James Tarkowski says Everton are not thinking about outcome of points deduction appeal

Everton could only draw at home to Palace on Monday night
Reuters
Everton are expected to learn if their appeal against a 10-point penalty is successful this week but the players are focused on matters on the pitch as they look to climb away from the Premier League relegation zone, defender James Tarkowski (31) said.

Everton were sanctioned in November over their finances in the 2020-21 season, with the Merseyside club appealing the penalty in December.

Everton recorded four straight wins after the points deduction but have been dragged back into the relegation battle following a run of eight league games without a victory.

Asked if the prospect of points being returned to the club was being spoken about in the dressing room, Tarkowski told Sky Sports after Monday's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace: "I don't think we try and pre-empt it too much.

"No one really knows what's going to happen as we cant be saying we're going to get some points back, just focusing on points we've got at the moment and if we do get some points back, time will tell..."

Everton's point against Palace lifted them out of the bottom three but only on goal difference and defender Tarkowski said having the 10 points back would allow them to breathe easier.

"It's a difficult run but if you put them 10 points we've been taken off back on board we'd be in a healthier position and we just focus on the next game and hopefully a win is on the way," he added.

Everton travel to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

FootballPremier LeagueTarkowski JamesEvertonCrystal Palace
