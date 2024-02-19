Roy Hodgson steps down as Crystal Palace manager after poor run of form

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Roy Hodgson steps down as Crystal Palace manager after poor run of form
Roy Hodgson steps down as Crystal Palace manager after poor run of form
Updated
Roy Hodgson on the touchline at Selhurst Park
Roy Hodgson on the touchline at Selhurst Park
Reuters
Roy Hodgson (76) has left 16th-placed Crystal Palace via mutual consent just hours before their Premier League clash with Everton, the club confirmed on Monday afternoon.

The head coach led the London side in 200 games across six seasons and two spells, but has seen form dip in recent months amid growing speculation of his departure at the club.

He was also taken ill last week on Friday but has now been released from hospital and is said to be doing well.

Hodgson said in a statement: “This club is very special and means so much to me and has played a big part in my footballing life. I have fully enjoyed my time here across six seasons, as it has given me the chance to work with top class players and staff doing what I love every day.

“However, I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead, and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer."

Chairman Steve Parish added: “Roy has a special place in Crystal Palace history and this will never be forgotten. After four years in which he led the club to maintaining Premier League status season after season, he once again joined us nearly a year ago to steady the ship, and worked wonders.

"That he then agreed to continue in the summer speaks volumes about his commitment to our club. Quite simply, we owe our continued Premier League status to Roy.

“I would like to thank Roy enormously for his service and wish him the very best for the future; it’s fair to say Roy has the keys to Selhurst Park and will always be welcomed back."

Paddy McCarthy (40) and Ray Lewington (67) will lead Palace against Evertona game you can follow with Flashscore.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner (49) seems likely to take over at Palace with his name being linked heavily with the position even before news of Hodgson's departure was announced.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueCrystal PalaceEverton
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Alexander-Arnold still out for Liverpool but Salah back in contention
Palmer reuniting with Manchester City as Liverpool aim to tame Toney
Who's Missing: Clean bill of health for Guardiola and Man City, Liverpool's issues deepen
Show more
Football
Image rights alone set to delay Mbappe's move to Real Madrid
Atletico's Diego Simeone returns to cherished Milan for tough Inter battle
Hamari Traore and Krepin Diatta banned following Cup of Nations outbursts
Emerse Fae confirmed as Côte d'Ivoire coach after AFCON victory
Crystal Palace appoint highly-rated Oliver Glasner as new manager
Updated
Newcastle put Dan Ashworth on gardening leave amid Manchester United interest
Updated
Simone Inzaghi pushing red-hot Inter to new heights as Atletico come to town
Inter Miami's Lionel Messi sets record straight over Hong Kong absence
PSV's Peter Bosz eyes Champions League redemption at old club Dortmund
Most Read
Football Tracker: Manchester United win, Bayern stunned while Milan lose thriller
OPINION: Jannik Sinner can reach the very top after rising to career-high ranking
Coco Gauff keen for tennis to follow basketball in male vs female duels
Bayern Munich stunned by mid-table Bochum as wheels come off Bundesliga title defence

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings